Soten Taiko shares traditional Japanese art form in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines' Asian heritage festival, CelebrAsian, is reporting record attendance numbers after day one yesterday. The festivities continued this morning with a stacked lineup of fun. Vendors and volunteers dressed in cultural clothing, celebrating Asian traditions. Food trucks lined Locust Street serving up traditional cuisine.
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines favorite for kids is open for a summer of fun. The Heritage Carousel at Union Park is turning again. Kids got their first ride of the season today, starting this morning when the carousel opened.
DES MOINES, Iowa — More than a dozen ethnic groups from Asia and beyond will showcase their food and culture atCelebrAsian in Downtown Des Moines this weekend. Villages this year include the Filipinos, Koreans, and Japanese booths. Yoko Tanaka is in charge of the Japanese village and says there are many festivities planned over the next two days including a taiko drum demonstration and a language activity where people can learn about Japanese instruments.
US News has released their annual list of the '150 Best Places to Live in the U.S.,' and we're happy to report that A few cities here in Iowa are among the best to live in the entire country!. To determine the list, U.S. News used their own internal resources,...
DES MOINES, Iowa — Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start to summer, and DNR officers want you to be safe while out enjoying Iowa's waterways this season. While it may be the first day out on the water for some boaters, it's not the Coop family's first time. Chad and his son Brandyn have been coming out to Saylorville Lake for years. They've already been out on the water a few weekends this summer. Their advice? Watch out for others in more ways than one.
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people were taken to the hospital due to a fight at the Rotary Riverwalk Park after everyone left the bars. Des Moines Police say a large crowd gathered across from Wells Fargo arena before the first shots were fired. Police say the injuries are...
You might possibly be seeing more of these popular cookie shops popping up around Iowa over the next few years. A popular stop for many UNI students is a part of a major cookie corporation. It has plans to expand over the course of the next five years. Insomnia Cookies, a Pennsylvania based cookie company has plans to nearly TRIPLE it's store count by 2027, according to a report from the Business Journal.
JOHNSTON, Iowa — Water trail access in Johnston has been closed due to unsafe conditions. Access points at NW 70th Avenue and Lew Clarkson Park are now closed. The city says the water current is moving too fast on Beaver Creek and obstructions in the creek make it unsafe.
DES MOINES, Iowa — Did you know that many places in the Des Moines metro were built over old coal mines?. It’s true. While the last underground coal mine in Iowa closed in 1971, experts warned 20 years later that those mines will eventually settle. That could be...
The pandemic was incredibly difficult for teachers. My mom and sister, who both teach at the middle school level, have been through the absolute ringer. My mom just retired because she was ready to be done with it all. My sister, who just had a beautiful baby girl, went through the last nine months of her job pregnant.
WINTERSET, Iowa — More than a thousand flags decorate the Winterset Cemetery on this Memorial Day weekend. After sustaining damage in the March tornado and April windstorm, the entire cemetery is open. "It's amazing what the community does to come together in times of need," said Rod Beem of...
The concession stand at the Gray's Lake Park beach reopens Saturday for the first time in about a decade.Why it matters: The move comes as Des Moines' Parks and Recreation Department sees more people using local parks since the pandemic began, department spokesperson Jennifer Fletcher tells Axios.Of note: Another concession at the opposite side of the park — located on the lake's terrace — has been in use for years and will remain open this season.What they're serving: Sorry, no adult beverages.Hotdogs, ice cream, cold drinks and snacks are on the menu.Standup paddle boards are for rent.Life vests can be checked out for free.⏰ Open: 10am-8pm daily through July 31. Weekday hours begin at 1pm between Aug. 1 and Labor Day.2101 Fleur Drive in DSM.
Hearing about malls closing surprises virtually no one at this point. With delivery sites like Amazon and even major brick-and-mortar brands like Wal-Mart and Target offering delivery services, you can pretty much get anything you need on your doorstep. To quote the great comedian Tom Segura,. Do you ever really...
Festival season is in full swing and we are booked and busy in 2022, folks.Here are the top seven events happening in Des Moines, starting this week.CelebrAsianWhat: This festival brings together different Asian, Asian American and Pacific Islander communities in Iowa around food, educational activities and live cultural entertainment. Details: This year's event takes place at Western Gateway Park from May 27-28.C0st: There is no cost for this event.Des Moines Arts Festival Photo courtesy of Des Moines Arts FestivalWhat: This art festival attracts more than 200,000 people and includes live entertainment, interactive arts activities, and film screenings. Details: The...
DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s a scene you wouldn’t expect in the Beaverdale neighborhood of Des Moines. Someone's horses broke free near Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and Prospect Road Tuesday. The horses held up traffic and caused quite the commotion on the street before they were...
MOUNT AYR, Iowa — A bodybuilder from Mount Ayr iscompeting for a shot to be on a magazine cover and win $20,000. 51-year-old Monica Zorn is now in the Top 5 to be on the cover of "Muscle and Fitness Hers." Currently, Mount Ayr doesn't have a gym for...
DES MOINES, Iowa — Eighteen years to the day that he first joined the WHO 13 newsroom as a reporter, Dan Winters will say goodbye to viewers tonight after ten years of anchoring evening newscasts. Dan is stepping off the set and away from the camera to spend more time with family and figure out […]
FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) — Students at Fairfield Community Schools are safe after the schools went into lockdown Friday. KCRG reports that at about 1:30 p.m., Fairfield Schools announced that all Fairfield Community Schools were placed under a Level 2 lockdown in a message on their Facebook page. Jefferson County...
Former Iowa State basketball star Tyrese Hunter has committed to play for Texas. He made the announcement Friday via his Twitter page. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
AMES, Iowa — An Iowa kayaker was rescued Friday night after her kayak capsized in the South Skunk River. Ames Fire Department responded to North River Valley Park, 725 East 13th St., at 5:50 p.m. The kayaker had capsized in the rapids at the low head dam site and...
