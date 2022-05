The Clinton County Commissioners and the Clinton County Council both approved an emergency fix at the Clinton County Courthouse Friday afternoon. ‘We approved putting a new chiller in the courthouse,” said Commissioners President Jordan Brewer. “Our current one (chillers) has many, many band aids on it. Last Friday, the two compressors finally fell apart and stopped working. At that point, none of the compressors were working and there are three.”

CLINTON COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO