Uvalde, TX

Iowa U.S. Representative Cindy Axne: The Mass Shootings Must Stop

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
(Washington D.C.) U.S. Representative Cindy Axne for the #3 District of Iowa reacting to the school shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Nineteen children and two teachers died in the mass shooting.

She adds that doesn’t include the injuries that amount to the thousands.

Representative Axne pointed to two bills passed through the house calling for background checks, that didn’t get through the Senate. It has been reported Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has quickly set in motion a pair of firearms background check bills in response to the school massacre in Texas.

