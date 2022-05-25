Emmerdaily - 25/05/22: Guilty? Moi?

I'm a big fan of Susan Calman. Being Scottish I've known and seen her for years before she made it onto British TV. I'm now finding Channel 5 to be milking her for all she's worth. We've had the Grand days out, her crousing show, Tour of Scotland and now this Big Antique Adventure with Susan Calman. She's very good. I would think one show a year would do as if she's on to much people would get bord with her. Surely they could give some of these shows to other people. It just seems too much of a good thing. I wonder if others like me who like her find she's on Channel 5 too much now.

TV SERIES ・ 20 HOURS AGO