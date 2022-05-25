ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emmerdaily - 25/05/22: Guilty? Moi?

Charity is incredulous when Noah tells her that he doesn't want to plead guilty. Meanwhile, when Victoria arrives to his romantic surprise in the woods, David is bursting with excitement. As...

digitalspy.com

Former Hollyoaks star joins Emmerdale (Contain spoiler)

It has been announced that former Hollyoaks star Parry Glasspool who played Harry Thompson, has joined the cast of Emmerdale as a new drug dealer called Jason Denshaw - This is great news, Parry is so sexy, It was a shame when his character (Harry) got killed off in Hollyoaks.
TV SERIES
Complex

Master P Mourns the Loss of His Daughter Tytyana: ‘Our Family Is Dealing With an Overwhelming Grief’

Master P announced that his daughter Tytyana Miller has passed away. The rapper and entrepreneur shared the tragic news to Instagram. “Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana,” he wrote. “We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support. Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this. #MyAngel.”
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Ray Liotta dined at Dominican Republic steakhouse 2 days before his death

Ray Liotta and his fiancée enjoyed a meal at a luxury steakhouse in the Dominican Republic just two days before his sudden death. The “Goodfellas” star — who died Thursday in the Caribbean country at the age of 67 — had dinner with Jacy Nittolo at Naca’n Restaurant Tuesday night. “We were fortunate to host Ray for dinner on Tuesday night,” the restaurant’s Instagram account posted after the sad news broke. “He was a special person and talented actor that will be missed – your friends at Naca’n will remember you fondly – 🖤 #RestinPeace.” Naca’n shared a photo of the couple at the...
CELEBRITIES
People

Shaunie O'Neal Is Married! Basketball Wives Star Weds Pastor Keion Henderson in Anguilla Ceremony

The Basketball Wives star officially tied the knot with her pastor fiancé in a tropical island ceremony on Saturday, PEOPLE can exclusively confirm. Nearly 200 guests were in attendance at the Anguilla wedding, which was held at the Aurora Anguilla Resort and Golf Club. The romantic outdoor ceremony took place on the golf course's 10th hole, with the bride entering as singer Yolanda Adams performed. The bride's three sons walked her down the aisle to meet her now-husband.
RELATIONSHIPS
digitalspy.com

Black Adam trailer release date confirmed by Dwayne Johnson

Black Adam is probably the upcoming DC film that we know most about, thanks to Dwayne Johnson's trademark lengthy Instagram posts, but we haven't seen all that much in terms of footage from it yet. But don't worry, we're getting a full trailer for it pretty soon, as revealed by...
MOVIES
TV Series
Entertainment
TV & Videos
digitalspy.com

EE James Willmott-Brown - dead or alive?

As Kathy discovers that Ben has been raped, will we finally get closure of what happened to James Willmott Brown?. He was last seen Christmas 2017 having a supposed heart attack in hospital as daughter Fi disowned him, in the aftermath (and complete disaster) of the Weyland & Co storyline. But we never saw what happened next.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Former Eastenders and Corrie Star Patricia Brake has died

She played Viv Baldwin the mother of Danny and the sister in law of Mike Baldwin and also the mother of Rapist Graham Foster (Freddie Slater's father) in eastenders. I think she was more well known as the on screen daughter of Ronnie Barker in porridge. Very sad, she has...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

The Affair, just started watching

I know this is well old. Just finishing season 1 of The Affair. Can't find any recent discussions. Please add any links if there are any. Thanks. Old show so there won't be any recent discussions. One from 2 years ago is here, best avoided though because of spoilers.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Heartstopper star hopes fans watch his next role

Heartstopper star Kit Connor has told fans to keep an ear out for him in the another hit TV series, His Dark Materials, as it returns for its final season. Although Connor has shot to fame in the past month in his role as Nick in the heartwarming Netflix series Heartstopper, he is no stranger to the big-time acting world.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale's Noah Dingle faces further consequences after stalking story

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's Noah Dingle continues to face the consequences of his sinister stalking tonight (May 30). Noah has become an outcast in the village ever since the truth was revealed over his obsession with Chloe Harris. In Monday's episode, Noah hopes that life can get back to normal...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Casualty's cliffhanger had a hidden meaning – here's why

Casualty spoilers follow. Casualty viewers may be left thinking that there was nothing particularly odd about that ending just now, but it actually had a very significant meaning. Saturday night's visit to the ED saw Ollie's story insidiously play out in the background, but here's why you should be keeping...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Borgen: Power & Glory on netflix

I hadn't realised Netflix were making new episodes of Borgen! But its being released on June 2nd. Very positive review of it here - https://www.radiotimes.com/tv/drama/borgen-season-4-power-glory-review/. Be interesting to see how it looks, I am sure the Netflix budget will be way higher than the Danish state tv budget of the...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Susan Calman Channel 5 shows

I'm a big fan of Susan Calman. Being Scottish I've known and seen her for years before she made it onto British TV. I'm now finding Channel 5 to be milking her for all she's worth. We've had the Grand days out, her crousing show, Tour of Scotland and now this Big Antique Adventure with Susan Calman. She's very good. I would think one show a year would do as if she's on to much people would get bord with her. Surely they could give some of these shows to other people. It just seems too much of a good thing. I wonder if others like me who like her find she's on Channel 5 too much now.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Good and Bad Series Finales

Series finales from Six Feet Under and Breaking Bad are held in high regard, while the likes of Game Of Thrones and Dexter's finales are not. Which other shows finales do you love and not like? Or do you controversially not agree with the ones I have already listed as examples? I am not intending to reignite a debate about Game Of Thrones's finale btw, but I really am interested to hear discussions about other shows' finales.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Winnie the Pooh turns deadly in first look at bizarre new horror movie

Beloved children's characters Winnie the Pooh and Piglet are about to undergo a dramatic makeover in the slasher horror film Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. The latest retelling of the iconic characters will see Pooh and Piglet abandoned by Christopher Robin, leading to the pair becoming "the main villains…going on a rampage."
MOVIES

