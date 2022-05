No, seriously. This place feels like the setting of every scary movie ever. You know that part of horror movies when the typical family with their kids and dog approach their new fixer-upper home that was (unbeknownst to them) the site of some horrible tragedy? Then the dog won't go inside for some reason, then the kids start seeing strange stuff, and then the parents and so on? You get it.

PITTSBURG, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO