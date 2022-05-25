ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston

Chris Sale ‘liked what he saw’ after recent bullpen session

By Hayden Bird
 4 days ago

Sale will reportedly throw another bullpen session on Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=001Xb3_0fq4JK9c00
Chris Sale speaking to reporters in March. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

With the Red Sox in the midst of a six-game winning streak — helping to turn around a slow start to the season — Boston could be on the verge of receiving more good news in the form of a returning ace.

Chris Sale, 33, has not pitched for the Red Sox in the 2022 season. After originally suffering a rib injury in spring training that landed him on the 60-day injured list, Sale then reportedly experienced an unexplained “setback” in his recovery earlier in May.

But on Tuesday, Sale took definitive steps towards a return, throwing a 15-pitch bullpen session at Fort Myers in Florida. The 2018 World Series winner mixed in several pitches. He will throw a 25-pitch bullpen session on Friday, and “likely” another one next week, according to Alex Speier of the Boston Globe.

“He’s in good spirits. He liked what he saw,” Sox manager Alex Cora said on Tuesday. “This whole rehab stuff, sometimes it’s frustrating, but it seems like as soon as he got to the mound he’s in a better place. [Sale and pitching coordinator Wilater Miranda] both feel like [his ramp-up is] a lot different than last year as far as building up and his arm.”

Having gone 5-1 with a 3.16 ERA in 2021 after returning from Tommy John surgery in 2020, Sale’s return this season could be a major boost for the Red Sox starting rotation.

