Farmington Man Arrested on Warrant

Charges have been filed against a 28-year-old Penn Yan man following the investigation into an incident that happened on May 15th. Police were called to the report of an argument in process and when they arrived on the scene witnessed Steven Crawford slap the victim across the face. Prior to the call, Crawford was accused of forcing his way into the victim’s apartment and stealing money. He also allegedly followed the victim in his car prior to the argument and kicked the victim’s car, causing damage. A collision between the two cars also occurred. Crawford was charged with burglary, criminal mischief, and harassment.

PENN YAN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO