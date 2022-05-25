ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, NY

Farmington Man Arrested on Warrant

By News Staff
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 4 days ago

A 33-year-old Farmington man was arrested Monday by the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office on an active bench warrant issued out...

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
FingerLakes1.com

Webster man found with drugs during traffic stop

Police say a Webster man was arrested following a traffic stop in Ontario. According to a news release, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brandon M. Reilly, 27, of Webster for DWI. Deputies initiated a stop after observing traffic infractions. During the course of the stop, Reilly was subjected...
WEBSTER, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Penn Yan man makes false written statement

A Penn Yan man was arrested following an incident that occurred in the village. According to a news release, the Penn Yan Police Department arrested Franklin B. Clark, 35, of Penn Yan for making a punishable false written statement. Officers were dispatched to Clark’s residence for the report of harassment....
PENN YAN, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Geneva man cited following traffic stop

A Geneva man was cited following a traffic stop. According to a news release, the Penn Yan Police Department ticketed William H. Morris, 51, of Geneva for operating with a suspended registration. Morris was observed completing a left turn without using a signal. A check of the registration status on...
GENEVA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Farmington, NY
Farmington, NY
Crime & Safety
Ontario County, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Ontario County, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Newark woman attempts to obstruct breathing of roommate

A Newark woman was arrested following investigation into a family trouble. According to a news release, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested Johanna Hagen, 42, of Arcadia for harassment, criminal contempt, and criminal obstruction of breathing. Hagan was reportedly involved in an argument with her roommate over a vehicle...
WETM 18 News

Addison inmate arrested again for breaking jail window

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – An Addison woman currently in jail has been charged with damaging property in the facility, the Sheriff’s Office said. Tianna Decker, 26, was arrested after Deputies with the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an inmate breaking a window in the County Jail. According to the arrest report, […]
ADDISON, NY
FL Radio Group

Penn Yan Man Charged With Burglary, Harassment

Charges have been filed against a 28-year-old Penn Yan man following the investigation into an incident that happened on May 15th. Police were called to the report of an argument in process and when they arrived on the scene witnessed Steven Crawford slap the victim across the face. Prior to the call, Crawford was accused of forcing his way into the victim’s apartment and stealing money. He also allegedly followed the victim in his car prior to the argument and kicked the victim’s car, causing damage. A collision between the two cars also occurred. Crawford was charged with burglary, criminal mischief, and harassment.
PENN YAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Warrant#Farmington Town Court#Finger Lakes News Radio#Waub#Wgva#Finger Lakes Country
FL Radio Group

Fatal Dirt Bike Accident in Wayne County Under Investigation

A dirt-bike accident in Wayne County early Sunday morning has claimed the life of a 22-year-old man. State Police responded to a Wolcott Street residence in Red Creek after an unresponsive man was found lying in the driveway. An investigation determined Bret Gascoigne, Junior, was driving an unregistered Yamaha dirtbike on State Route 104A when he lost control of it and left the roadway, striking a parked car in the driveway of the Wolcott Street home. Police say Gascoigne was thrown from the bike and died on impact as he was not wearing a helmet.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Inmate at Steuben County Jail damages property

Police say an inmate was arrested after an incident at Steuben County Jail. According to a news release, the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tianna K. Decker, 26, of Addison for criminal mischief. Decker, who is a current inmate at the Steuben County Jail, intentionally damaged property in the...
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira man arrested multiple times in matter of days

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of an Elmira man who was arrested multiple times in a matter of days in separate counties. Jackson D. Welfel, 23, of Elmira was initially arrested by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office on May, 25, following an alleged retail theft. Police say […]
ELMIRA, NY
waynetimes.com

Gananda student arrested for Making a Terroristic Threat

On Wednesday, May 25, at approximately 12:30 p.m., the State Police was notified by the Macedon Police Department of a social media post by a student who attends the Gananda High School. A student notified a teacher concerning a social media post, where a 17-year-old student posed with what appeared...
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FL Radio Group

Pennsylvania Woman Arrested for Lyons Robbery

A Pennsylvania woman has been arrested in connection with a May 2021 burglary in Lyons. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest Jordan Prinzi of Chaleroi Pennsylvania on a warrant stemming from the burglary of an industrial building on Cole Road in the Town of Lyons. Prinzi is...
LYONS, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Lyons woman resists arrest, fails to appear in court

Police took a Lyons woman into custody on a bench warrant. According to a news release, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested Katrina L. Savage, 31, of Lyons for failure to appear in court. Savage failed to appear to answer charges of obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest. Savage...
LYONS, NY
FL Radio Group

Police: Hallucinating Man Arrested for Breaking Into Penn Yan Apartment

A Penn Yan man has been charged with trespass after he allegedly forced his way into a neighbor’s apartment breaking the door. Police say Dale Eaves allegedly used methamphetamine and claimed he was attempting to get away from an intruder in his own apartment. It was later determined there was no intruder in the 49-year-old’s apartment and he admitted to be hallucinating.
PENN YAN, NY
FL Radio Group

Canandaigua Woman Arrested on Assault Charge

A 60-year-old Canandaigua woman was arrested by the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office on an assault charge. Robbin Harvey’s arrest stems from a domestic incident. Harvey was taken to Ontario County Jail where she was being held pending arraignment. Get the top stories on your radio 24/7 on Finger...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Ontario County woman cited after traffic stop

Police cited a Hall woman following a traffic stop. According to a news release, the Penn Yan Police Department ticketed Deanna R. Webster, 51, of Hall for having a suspended license. Webster was observed driving on Elm Street while having a suspended NYS driver’s license. Webster will appear in...
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Woman Accused of March 15 Auburn Murder Pleads Not Guilty

The woman charged with the March murder outside Swifty’s Tavern in Auburn has pled not guilty. According to The Citizen, 28 year old Shameek Copes was arraigned by Judge Thomas Leone Friday on charges of murder and criminal possession of a weapon – both in the second degree. She is accused of shooting John Wesley Smith III of Syracuse on March 15th.
AUBURN, NY
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

NY
14K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

 http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy