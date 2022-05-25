ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia Public Schools superintendent Brian Yearwood on school safety and the Texas shooting

By Roger McKinney, Columbia Daily Tribune
 4 days ago
The school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, was on the mind of Columbia Public Schools Superintendent Brian Yearwood on Wednesday.

The shooting resulted in the deaths of at least 19 children and two teachers. The gunman, who also shot his grandmother, is dead.

Yearwood, who came to Columbia from Texas, is familiar with the town and Tuesday night was on the phone with a friend who once worked in the school district where the shooting happened.

"He was just totally broken by the news," Yearwood said.

"It's a horrific tragedy," he added. "Our hearts are broken."

Calling it an "unfortunate reality," Yearwood said in the coming days we will learn more about the shooting and learn how to better protect students in the future.

Live updates Wednesday: 'Traumatized': Texas school rampage victims were inside one classroom; shooter locked the door.

"Each time there is a tragedy, we learn more about how to protect our schools," Yearwood said.

Active shooter drills in schools began after the 1999 Columbine High School shooting. The district established single entrances to buildings, requiring visitors to be allowed in via an intercom system. After the Sandy Hook shooting, the district began installing resistant window film on glass windows.

Other measures include secure vestibules in building entryways, Yearwood said. School resource officers have returned to school buildings.

The $80 million school bond issue voters approved in April includes money for additional safety and security measures.

Roger McKinney is the education reporter for the Tribune. You can reach him at rmckinney@columbiatribune.com or 573-815-1719. He's on Twitter at @rmckinney9.

