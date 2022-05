Dickie Paul Herring, 69, of Humnoke passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022, at UAMS in Little Rock. Mr. Herring was born Aug. 26, 1952, in Stuttgart to Paul and Bobbie Herring. He was a lifelong farmer, which he loved along with gardening and hunting and anything else that had to do with the outdoors. He kept an immaculate yard when his health allowed. He was a man who loved his family and his beloved dog Chester. But, most importantly, he wanted his grandchildren to know how very proud he was of them.

HUMNOKE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO