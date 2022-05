The PS5 Pro may have just been leaked by an unlikely source. There's been no word from Sony of a PS4 Pro-like revision for the PS5, but in the age of constant hardware revision, it's inevitable that the PS5 will get some type of substantial hardware revision, even if the current market and economic conditions make this endeavor trickier than normal. The PS5 Pro or something like it is going to happen, but, at the moment, Sony's lips are sealed on the matter. Unfortunately, for Sony, TCL's lips are less sealed.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO