Wanted man escapes Rockford Police after Guilford Road crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are asking the public to help locate Elisha Ford, 24, who is accused of causing a crash on Guilford and Mulford Roads on Monday morning. Police say he is a gang member wanted for prior crimes and subsequently hit a person as he fled from officers.

According to police, officers were called to the scene of the crash around 7:45 a.m.

Witnesses said Ford’s car drove into oncoming traffic, and then struck a fence. When officers arrived, they said they found Ford passed out behind the wheel and saw that he was in possession of a handgun with an extended magazine.

The passenger was able to get out of the vehicle, and officers secured the handgun.

Police said Ford woke up and then refused to comply with officers, and then fled the scene at a high rate of speed, striking his passenger and narrowly missing hitting an officer.

The passenger was taken to the hospital for treatment and released.

Ford is not in custody, police said. He is charged with Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Aggravated Fleeing to Elude, Resisting Arrest, and an outstanding warrant.

Ford was arrested on a heroin charge after a triple shooting in 2016; he was arrested for marijuana possession after a police chase in August of that year; in April 2019, police identified him as a gang member and issued charges against him following a car-to-car shooting .

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rockford Police at 815-966-2900 or by leaving an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867 or via the Tip 411 app.

