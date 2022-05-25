ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wanted man escapes Rockford Police after Guilford Road crash

By John Clark
 4 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are asking the public to help locate Elisha Ford, 24, who is accused of causing a crash on Guilford and Mulford Roads on Monday morning. Police say he is a gang member wanted for prior crimes and subsequently hit a person as he fled from officers.

According to police, officers were called to the scene of the crash around 7:45 a.m.

Witnesses said Ford’s car drove into oncoming traffic, and then struck a fence. When officers arrived, they said they found Ford passed out behind the wheel and saw that he was in possession of a handgun with an extended magazine.

The passenger was able to get out of the vehicle, and officers secured the handgun.

Police said Ford woke up and then refused to comply with officers, and then fled the scene at a high rate of speed, striking his passenger and narrowly missing hitting an officer.

The passenger was taken to the hospital for treatment and released.

Ford is not in custody, police said. He is charged with Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Aggravated Fleeing to Elude, Resisting Arrest, and an outstanding warrant.

Ford was arrested on a heroin charge after a triple shooting in 2016; he was arrested for marijuana possession after a police chase in August of that year; in April 2019, police identified him as a gang member and issued charges against him following a car-to-car shooting .

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rockford Police at 815-966-2900 or by leaving an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867 or via the Tip 411 app.

Related
CBS Chicago

Gunman shot by police in parking lot of Hard Rock Casino in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (CBS) – Police confirmed officers shot a gunman outside the Hard Rock Casino in Rockford Saturday night. Around 8:30 p.m., Rockford police received a call for a disturbance at the casino, located at 610 N. Bell School Rd., resulting in multiple responding officers. An off-duty county deputy was also working at the casino at the time of the incident, police said.  Officers engaged with the gunman and fired shots after the man pointed the gun at police. The offender was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. No other injuries were reported. No officers were injured in the incident. 
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Wanted Man#Crime Stoppers#Marijuana#Rockford Police#Ford
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Residence, vehicle hit by overnight gunfire in Janesville; no injuries reported

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville police are investigating after a home and vehicle were struck by gunfire overnight. Officers were initially called to the 200 block o South Jackson Street around 3 a.m. for reports of shots fired, according to an incident report. While searching the area, police found an unspecified number of shell casings. One area resident reported their residence...
JANESVILLE, WI
WIFR

N. 2nd Street near Cosper in Rockford closed due to rollover crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department is asking the public to avoid the area of N. 2nd Street near Cosper avenue to find an alternate route due to a rollover crash. Police tweeted shortly before 10:00 p.m. Friday with word of the crash. It’s unknown if there are...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

70-year-old man dies in Park Er Woods fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The name of a victim who died in a devastating house fire Tuesday has been released by the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office. Jerome Kosmatka, 70, of Rockford was found dead inside the residence after a fire ravaged a residence the 500 block of Park Er Woods Dr.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford man behind bars for domestic battery charges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man in behind bars tonight after Dekalb police say 21-year-old Seth Brumfield was arrested on charges of domestic battery to a pregnant person. Dekalb police say they learned Brumfield had gotten into an argument with his girlfriend in a vehicle at a residence in...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Police Are Searching For A Burglary Suspect, That Burglarized A Local Business

On Tuesday, May 24th, 2022, at approximately 5:40 AM, Officers were dispatched to the Carom Room bar located in the 600 block of East Grand Avenue for a report of a burglary. A white male, thin build, wearing a black long sleeve shirt, black shorts, and a red baseball hat was seen entering for a short period of time before exiting with merchandise from the business. The suspect attempted to go back in the bar for a second time but triggered the alarm and fled the area going northbound.
ROCKFORD, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Dixon Police Identify Victims From Fatal Thursday Crash

The Dixon Police Department has released the identities of the victims of the fatal crash Thursday morning on Franklin Grove Road. The Department reports that 65-year-old Terry Strege of Ashton received the fatal injuries from the crash. From the initial investigation, Terry Strege was driving a Toyota sedan eastbound on...
DIXON, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Another Shooting Victim in Rockford…

Shooting investigation in the 1500 block of 18th Avenue. Adult male sustained life-threatening gunshot wounds. Please avoid the area as we investigate. Or you can scan this QR code with your cell phone camera!. You can follow us on Twitter, Youtube, Facebook. All parties involved are innocent, until proven guilty...
ROCKFORD, IL
