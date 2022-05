CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Zoo's newest cheetah cub has a name. It's Rozi. “We liked Rozi because it means rose (or flower) in Swahili, one of the languages spoken in the cub’s native land, and because she was born in the spring,” said Cat Ambassador Program (CAP) lead trainer Linda Castañeda. “It’s also a nod to the beautiful botanical garden that will be her backyard as she grows up here.”

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO