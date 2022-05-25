ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ukiah Police Investigating Last Night’s Shooting as Attempted Murder Determining a ‘Specific Person’ was Targeted

By MendoFever Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn 05-24-2022 at approximately 10:01 PM, UPD Officers were dispatched to the area of 200 Ford St. for multiple reports of gunshots in the area. Some callers provided descriptions of two vehicles that may have been associated with the shooting. As Officers responded they observed a vehicle in the area of...

Julayne Ringstrom
4d ago

it's like we're turning into a city but with none of the entertainment or culture, mo' housing, less jobs, mo' problems

Willits News

UPD: Suspects arrested in connection with shooting on Ford Street in Ukiah

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the drive-by shooting on Ford Street Tuesday night, the Ukiah Police Department reported. According to the UPD, multiple callers reported around 10 p.m. May 24 hearing gunshots in the 200 block of Ford Street, and some of the callers described vehicles possibly associated with the shooting.
UKIAH, CA
ksro.com

Man Shot by Parole Agents in Santa Rosa Identified

The man critically wounded after being shot by state parole agents in Fountaingrove has been identified. Forty-nine-year-old Charles Wyatt was shot Wednesday afternoon. Wyatt was shot after agents went to his home to arrest him for violating terms of his parole. He has a criminal record dating back to 1992 that includes charges of rape, false imprisonment, assault on a peace officer, and drug-related offenses. Authorities still haven’t said what prompted the agents to shoot. It’s also unclear if Wyatt was armed.
SANTA ROSA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico Police will be doing a DUI checkpoint on Memorial Day

CHICO, Calif. - The Chico Police Department will be conducting a driver’s license checkpoint on Memorial Day starting at 8 p.m. and will run for about four hours. The Chico Police Department says that people driving through the checkpoint will be contacted by officers who will be checking for alcohol and/or drug-impaired drivers. They will also be checking to make sure all drivers have valid driver’s licenses.
CHICO, CA
Willits News

MCSO: Mendocino County teens arrested for alleged hold-up in Cloverdale

Four Mendocino County teenagers were arrested recently for allegedly robbing a business at gunpoint, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the MCSO, deputies were informed around 9:30 p.m. May 20 that a business in Cloverdale, located just south of Mendocino County on Highway 101, had just been robbed by suspects believed to be Mendocino County residents who were heading back there.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
KRON4

Homeowner confronts alleged prowler in Petaluma

KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports. Gubernatorial candidate Michael Shellenberger discusses …. Drivers prepare for Memorial Day weekend travel rush. New plans for Big Basin Redwoods State Park in Boulder …. Former SWAT team member details police protocol for …. VTA to hold vigil 1 year after mass shooting. Santa Clara County...
PETALUMA, CA
mendofever.com

Hit and Run East of Hopland—Male Party Left with Injuries

Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate that a male party is reporting that he was struck by a vehicle on State Route 175 which subsequently fled the scene. Located near the Mendocino/Lake County line, the hit and run reportedly left the man injured. The...
HOPLAND, CA
Willits News

Ukiah Police investigating shooting on Ford Street

The Ukiah Police Department is requesting assistance from the public as it investigates a shooting on Ford Street that occurred Tuesday night. According to the UPD, multiple callers reported around 10 p.m. May 24 hearing gunshots in the 200 block of Ford Street, and some of the callers described vehicles possibly associated with the shooting.
UKIAH, CA
CBS San Francisco

Santa Rosa man arrested on narcotics trafficking after fentanyl found in home

SANTA ROSA – Police in Santa Rosa have arrested a man in connection with a narcotics trafficking case.Carlos Andreas Ibarra, 23, was arrested on suspicion of possession for sale and transportation of fentanyl, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.In early May, detectives initiated an investigation into narcotics trafficking by a Santa Rosa resident.Investigators learned Ibarra was selling fentanyl in Santa Rosa and in surrounding areas, police said.On Thursday at 1:30 p.m., detectives and uniformed officers contacted Ibarra near his residence on Harvest Lane and found him to be in possession of two ounces of fentanyl.A search warrant was served at his residence, and police found a gallon bag containing half a pound of fentanyl, 25 individual baggies each containing a gram of fentanyl and $6,000 in cash.Police said items indicative of drug sales were also located inside the residence.
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man critically hurt after being shot by state parole officer in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA -- A man shot by a state parole officer Wednesday in Santa Rosa is in critical condition following emergency surgery, according to an 8 p.m. Facebook post from the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office. Detectives are investigating the officer-involved shooting, which took place about 1:40 p.m. in the 4400 block of Lahinch Lane in Santa Rosa involving parole agents with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. The area is in the north end of the city west of Nagasawa Park. The social media post included little information about the incident itself, aside from the following: "The Santa Rosa Police Department initially responded to assist as the event unfolded. According to the Sonoma County Law Enforcement Chief's Association protocols, the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office will be investigating this incident. Our investigation is just beginning, so we have no additional information to share at this time." This is a developing story and more details will be shared when they become available. 
SANTA ROSA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Suspected fentanyl pills, meth found during Oroville search

OROVILLE, Calif. - More than 350 suspected fentanyl pills were located when agents pulled a vehicle over for a search warrant in Oroville on Wednesday, according to the Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force. Agents searched Luis Magana-Garcia’s, 41, vehicle and located suspected fentanyl in more than 50 counterfeit oxycodone pills....
OROVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect arrested for attempted homicide in San Rafael

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) — The San Rafael Police Department announced it has made an arrest in an attempted homicide that took place early Wednesday morning. According to police, a woman called 911 at around 5:40 a.m. reporting she had been stabbed in the area of the 600 block of Woodbine Drive in San Rafael. […]
Willits News

MCSO: Boonville man arrested for allegedly threatening to kill family members

A Boonville man was arrested Sunday after allegedly terrorizing family members and vandalizing their property, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the MCSO, deputies responded to a home in the 1800 block of Lambert Lane shortly after 6 p.m. May 22 when a resident there said her husband “was on the family property vandalizing the property and burning items while armed with a rifle.”
BOONVILLE, CA
FOX40

28-year-old woman drives into tree along I-80

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A major accident along westbound Interstate 80 at Waterman may cause traffic delays, according to Fairfield Fire Department. According to the California Highway Patrol, a 28-year-old woman drove off the roadway for an unknown reason and officers do not believe she was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
ksro.com

iPhone Thief Arrested After Chase from Santa Rosa to San Rafael

A man suspected of stealing iPhones from an AT&T store in Santa Rosa has been arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase. Wednesday night’s chase ended some 38-miles away in San Rafael. Following his arrest, the suspect was hospitalized after suffering a medical emergency. The man, Gregory Dawson of San Francisco, is accused of cutting security cables and taking five iPhones, valued at a total of more than three-thousand bucks. A 17-year-old boy was in the vehicle during the chase, which reached speeds of up to 100-miles-per-hour. The boy was not hurt.
ksro.com

Murder Suspect from Santa Rosa Pleads No-Contest

A man from Santa Rosa, accused of a brutal stabbing in 2019, has pleaded no-contest to a murder charge. Carlos Martinez-Carceres is accused of stabbing his suspected marijuana dealer 35 times at the victim’s home in Santa Rosa. The victim, a 55-year-old man, had 23 stab wounds on his neck. Martinez-Carceres is facing 15-years-to-life in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for June 22nd.

