Springdale, UT

Zion National Park warns visitors to be ready for busy Memorial Day weekend

By Elle Cabrera, St. George Spectrum & Daily News
 4 days ago

If you’re planning on visiting Zion National Park this Memorial Day weekend, expect large crowds and long lines.

Zion National Park officials expect a busy weekend and for the crowds to bleed into the weekdays as well. In 2021, an estimated 100,000 visitors were at the park on Memorial Day weekend from Friday through Monday, according to a release from the National Park Service.

Park officials said they anticipate long waits at the entrances, trailheads, and visitor centers. Springdale, the gateway town located just outside the park's main entrance, will be heavy with traffic throughout the week and visitors should expect long lines getting into the park. They can also expect long wait times for shuttles and intermittent closures at the park's east and south vehicle entrances.

“If you visit this weekend, pack your patience,” Jonathan Shafer, park spokesperson said. “We want you to enjoy your visit, and we want to be realistic about what you can expect during your time in the park. Zion Canyon Scenic Drive is about seven miles long and has about a dozen well-known hikes to offer. Be prepared to see lots of other people, be aware that parking usually fills early in the day, and remember that we may close vehicle entrance gates to reduce crowding and congestion.”

During entrance closures, vehicles will not be able to go through the park and the NPS suggests alternate routes for those who are not planning to stop and recreate.

  • Utah 20
  • Utah 14
  • US 89 - Arizona 389 - Utah 59

To keep up with any changes or closures to the park visit www.nps.gov/zion.

Elle Cabrera covers breaking news and topics.

This article originally appeared on St. George Spectrum & Daily News: Zion National Park warns visitors to be ready for busy Memorial Day weekend

mvprogress.com

Wedding (May 25, 2022)

Andy and Katie Rose announce the upcoming marriage of their daughter Abby to Kirk Brown, son of Scott and Kim Brown, this Friday May 27, 2022 in the Cedar City Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. A reception will be held in their honor that...
CEDAR CITY, UT
