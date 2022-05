Obi-Wan Kenobi is expected to fill in some blanks in the life of Obi-Wan, one of the most beloved characters in the Star Wars franchise. In it, we'll glimpse the Jedi master's life as he faces the consequences of his apprentice's failure and turn to the dark side. But what was Obi-Wan's life like between the Revenge of the Sith and the movie that started it all? For instance, how did Obi-Wan meet Luke?

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO