GREENWICH — Students in the Selma Maisel Nursery School at Temple Sholom took part in a community service project. The preschoolers helped to fill 10 backpacks with essential items to donate to the Stamford-based nonprofit Starfish Connection. The youngsters in the nursery school placed items in the backpacks and helped to “deliver” them to representatives of the nonprofit who dropped by the nursery school in Greenwich.

3 HOURS AGO