Hernando County Sheriff’s Office searching for absconded sex offender

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an absconded sexual offender and is asking for help from the community.

Matthew Thomas, 31, is a registered sex offender who is currently under the supervision of the Department of Corrections (DOC). He is equipped with a GPS ankle monitor.

On Tuesday at approximately 5:30 a.m., the DOC received a notification that Thomas’ ankle monitor was no longer within the designated area and was not communicating with his real-time communication device.

Deputies and detectives conducted a thorough investigation at Thomas’ home and the homes of several of his associates, but did not locate him.

The sheriff’s office said it is currently not known where Thomas is staying or where he is headed to, if anywhere. It’s also unknown if he has access to any vehicles or if he is in the company of anyone.

Detectives have obtained a warrant for his arrest for tampering with an electronic device and petit theft.

If you have information on Thomas’ whereabouts, contact Detective Kyle Wilson at the sheriff’s office at 352-754-6830. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Hernando County Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-866-990-TIPS or **TIPS. Tips are al so accepted online . Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 cash.

