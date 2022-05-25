ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hernando County, FL

Hernando County Sheriff’s Office searching for absconded sex offender

By Daisy Ruth
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZpyES_0fq4FVBr00

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an absconded sexual offender and is asking for help from the community.

Matthew Thomas, 31, is a registered sex offender who is currently under the supervision of the Department of Corrections (DOC). He is equipped with a GPS ankle monitor.

FBI: Active shooter incidents up 52% in 2021, 103 killed

On Tuesday at approximately 5:30 a.m., the DOC received a notification that Thomas’ ankle monitor was no longer within the designated area and was not communicating with his real-time communication device.

Deputies and detectives conducted a thorough investigation at Thomas’ home and the homes of several of his associates, but did not locate him.

The sheriff’s office said it is currently not known where Thomas is staying or where he is headed to, if anywhere. It’s also unknown if he has access to any vehicles or if he is in the company of anyone.

Detectives have obtained a warrant for his arrest for tampering with an electronic device and petit theft.

If you have information on Thomas’ whereabouts, contact Detective Kyle Wilson at the sheriff’s office at 352-754-6830. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Hernando County Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-866-990-TIPS or **TIPS. Tips are al so accepted online . Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 cash.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hernando County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Hernando County, FL
Local
Florida Cars
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Violent Crime#Hernando County Sheriff#Gps#Doc
WFLA

Police impersonator points gun at man’s head, HCSO says

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man suspected of impersonating a law enforcement officer and pointing a gun at another person was arrested Thursday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said New Jonm Charles Sr., 38, faces several charges after he stopped a man near Busch Boulevard and Dale Mabry Highway North Thursday afternoon […]
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
fox13news.com

Man arrested in homicide at Spring Hill home, Hernando County deputies say

SPRING HILL, Fla. - Hernando County Sheriff's Office deputies said they are investigating a homicide at a Spring Hill home on Alliance Avenue. Deputies arrested Joseph Frederick Auche for second-degree domestic homicide Thursday evening, and they said more charges may be coming. The death investigation is underway and detectives and...
SPRING HILL, FL
WFLA

WFLA

66K+
Followers
12K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy