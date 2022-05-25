ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Big Brothers Big Sisters Receives Historic Gift

By Grant Dossetto
knsiradio.com
 4 days ago

(KNSI) – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Minnesota has 1.5 million reasons to be smiling right now. The organization is celebrating the largest gift in its history, donated by Mackenzie Scott. The former wife of Amazon’s Jeff Bezos has made...

knsiradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
knsiradio.com

What’s Closed on Memorial Day?

(KNSI) – Many government offices and other public facilities will be closed on Monday in observance of Memorial Day. Monday is a federal holiday and all city, state and federal offices, as well as public buildings, are closed. The same goes for the U.S. Postal Service and public schools.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
knsiradio.com

House Speaker Calls for Special Session to Finish Work

(KNSI) — Facing harsh criticism for not finishing several spending bills during the 2022 legislative session, lawmakers contend they’re close to closing several deals, and the governor should call everyone back to the table. House Speaker Melissa Hortman says Minnesota’s budget is complicated, and “We have a big...
MINNESOTA STATE
knsiradio.com

Man Charged After Fatal Shooting in St. Cloud

(KNSI) – A man has been arrested for a fatal shooting in south St. Cloud. Police were called around 7:44 p.m. on Tuesday to the 1200 block of 10th Avenue South on a report of gunshots. Police say 52-year-old Paul Erving Coleman Sr. was seen with what appeared to...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
knsiradio.com

Gas Prices, Airfare Skyrocket Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

(KNSI) — Minnesotans hitting the road for the Memorial Day travel weekend will likely see a hit to their wallets. Rising prices are not deterring travel’s resurgence this Memorial Day weekend. Travel volumes are expected to reach 92% of pre-pandemic levels in 2019. AAA says Memorial Day travel is expected to increase 8.3% over 2021. Car travel is expected to increase 4.6% over 2021. The statewide average for the price of a gallon of regular unleaded is hovering around $4.23. If you’re heading to the north shore this holiday weekend, drivers in Cook, Lake, and St. Louis Counties are paying between $4.26 and 4.34 for a gallon of regular unleaded. Drivers in Beltrami, Clearwater, and Hubbard Counties are also paying around $4.29 a gallon. The statewide average last year at this time was about $2.84.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jackie Johnson
Person
Jeff Bezos
knsiradio.com

Some Rox Games to Air on ESPN+

(KNSI) – The Northwoods League, home of the St. Cloud Rox, announced a new rights agreement with ESPN+ to stream select games each day of the 2022 season. These games include the Rox season opener on June 3rd against the Minnesota Mud Puppies and their June 5th matchup against the Mankato MoonDogs.
SAINT CLOUD, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy