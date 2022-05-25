Big Brothers Big Sisters Receives Historic Gift

(KNSI) — Minnesotans hitting the road for the Memorial Day travel weekend will likely see a hit to their wallets. Rising prices are not deterring travel’s resurgence this Memorial Day weekend. Travel volumes are expected to reach 92% of pre-pandemic levels in 2019. AAA says Memorial Day travel is expected to increase 8.3% over 2021. Car travel is expected to increase 4.6% over 2021. The statewide average for the price of a gallon of regular unleaded is hovering around $4.23. If you’re heading to the north shore this holiday weekend, drivers in Cook, Lake, and St. Louis Counties are paying between $4.26 and 4.34 for a gallon of regular unleaded. Drivers in Beltrami, Clearwater, and Hubbard Counties are also paying around $4.29 a gallon. The statewide average last year at this time was about $2.84.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO