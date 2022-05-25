ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Flag Raising Ceremony at St. Cloud Hospital Thursday for Memorial Day

By Jennifer Lewerenz
knsiradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KNSI) — CentraCare is holding a ceremonial flag raising Thursday to commemorate Memorial Day. Tim Johnson is the Emergency Preparedness Program Coordinator at CentraCare, but he is also the Vice Chair of CentraCare’s Veterans Employee Resource Group. Johnson says the group has been around since 2018...

knsiradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
knsiradio.com

What’s Closed on Memorial Day?

(KNSI) – Many government offices and other public facilities will be closed on Monday in observance of Memorial Day. Monday is a federal holiday and all city, state and federal offices, as well as public buildings, are closed. The same goes for the U.S. Postal Service and public schools.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
knsiradio.com

House Speaker Calls for Special Session to Finish Work

(KNSI) — Facing harsh criticism for not finishing several spending bills during the 2022 legislative session, lawmakers contend they’re close to closing several deals, and the governor should call everyone back to the table. House Speaker Melissa Hortman says Minnesota’s budget is complicated, and “We have a big...
MINNESOTA STATE
knsiradio.com

Gas Prices, Airfare Skyrocket Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

(KNSI) — Minnesotans hitting the road for the Memorial Day travel weekend will likely see a hit to their wallets. Rising prices are not deterring travel’s resurgence this Memorial Day weekend. Travel volumes are expected to reach 92% of pre-pandemic levels in 2019. AAA says Memorial Day travel is expected to increase 8.3% over 2021. Car travel is expected to increase 4.6% over 2021. The statewide average for the price of a gallon of regular unleaded is hovering around $4.23. If you’re heading to the north shore this holiday weekend, drivers in Cook, Lake, and St. Louis Counties are paying between $4.26 and 4.34 for a gallon of regular unleaded. Drivers in Beltrami, Clearwater, and Hubbard Counties are also paying around $4.29 a gallon. The statewide average last year at this time was about $2.84.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Saint Cloud, MN
Society
Local
Minnesota Society
City
Saint Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Government
knsiradio.com

Man Charged After Fatal Shooting in St. Cloud

(KNSI) – A man has been arrested for a fatal shooting in south St. Cloud. Police were called around 7:44 p.m. on Tuesday to the 1200 block of 10th Avenue South on a report of gunshots. Police say 52-year-old Paul Erving Coleman Sr. was seen with what appeared to...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
knsiradio.com

Some Rox Games to Air on ESPN+

(KNSI) – The Northwoods League, home of the St. Cloud Rox, announced a new rights agreement with ESPN+ to stream select games each day of the 2022 season. These games include the Rox season opener on June 3rd against the Minnesota Mud Puppies and their June 5th matchup against the Mankato MoonDogs.
SAINT CLOUD, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy