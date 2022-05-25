ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily Jeffersonian

Culvert replacement and asbestos removal costs approved by county

By Kristi R. Garabrandt, The Daily Jeffersonian
The Daily Jeffersonian
The Daily Jeffersonian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I1s3C_0fq4EtHo00

Guernsey County Commissioner approved two projects this week dealing with a culvert replacement and removal of asbestos materials.

Zemba Bros. of Zanesville will replace for a 16-foot culvert replacement via underground directional drill at 12342 Freedom Ave., in Kimbolton. The estimated cost for the project including the installation of a catch basin and restoration of disturbed areas with seed and mulch is $36,978. The estimate does not include fees and permits.

First Choice Staffing Services LLC of Columbus will remove approximately 1,500 square feet floor tiles containing asbestos and an equal amount of carpeting from the Juvenile Probation Department at the Guernsey County Courthouse. The cost of $8,600 is to be paid from the County Building Fund and include fees, supplies/material labor and waste removal.

This is part of the renovation plans for the Juvenile Probation Department will undergo. Commissioner previously approved V2 Architects to do the renovation at a cost of approximately $18,000, which is to be paid from the County Building Fund.

When the work starts this summer, the juvenile probation department will be relocated to a county-owned office building at the corner of North Fourth Street and Wheeling Avenue until the work is complete.

Additionally, the city Economic and Community Development Department, with the assistance of Progressive Community Development Initiatives, was granted authorization to submit an application for FY 2022 Community Development Block Grant Allocation Grant Program on behalf of the Commissioners to the Ohio Department of Development.

The eligible amount of the grant application can be up to $210,000.

The county will also apply for a Neighborhood Revitalization grant for up to $750,000

Comments / 0

Related
WHIZ

County Sells Putnam Ave. Building

The Muskingum County Commissioners have accepted a bid for a county owned building on Putnam Avenue. The building at 333 Putnam was sold for $170,000 to Reach Educational Services LLC out of Dublin, Ohio. Muskingum County Commissioner Mollie Crooks said that company will open a clinic at the site for...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
wtuz.com

Official Opening of New Tappan Marina

Mary Alice Reporting – After several years of planning and work, along with recent supply chain issues, the remodeled Tappan Marina is now complete. The budget of $6 million designated the lower portion of the building for boat and lake services and the top section to the new Water’s Edge restaurant.
HARRISON COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Thousands without power in Chillicothe until Sunday morning

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Nearly 7,000 addresses and more than 15,000 people are without power in Chillicothe. The outage occurred Sunday morning just before 2 a.m. and impacted approximately 7,000 addresses. Ohio’s American Electric Power (AEP) said that the estimated restoration time was 8 a.m., however, many customers reported intermittent...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asbestos#Culvert#Urban Construction#Zemba Bros#The County Building Fund#V2 Architects#Fy 2022 Commun
crawfordcountynow.com

Whirlpool responds to upcoming closings

MARION—-Chad Parks of Marion Whirlpool released the following announcement to Crawford County Now:. “Our 15,000 U.S. manufacturing employees in our nine plants across the U.S. have been working tirelessly to meet consumer needs. Like other companies across the globe, Whirlpool Corporation is impacted by supply chain disruptions and constraints. To align our production schedule to the current environment, we have scheduled down days for all hourly employees at our Marion operations on Thursday, May 26 and May 31 – June 3. We are focused on overcoming these challenges and to provide for our consumers who need our appliances more than ever to clean, cook and provide proper food and medicine storage in their homes.”
MARION, OH
Farm and Dairy

ONLINE Dover area commercial building, and misc.

Location: 2174 State Route 516 NW Dover OH 44622. From I-77 at the Dover exit take S.R. 39 West to S.R. 516 North to property. Watch for signs. 48×50 shop building |Corner Lot |2,400 Sq. Ft. Built in 2007 | I-77 Visibility | Dover Township Tuscarawas County | Dover City Schools.
DOVER, OH
whbc.com

Longtime Canton Local School Board Member Faces Felony Theft Charge

CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The president of the Canton Local school board faces a criminal charge. And that could mean the end of his long public service career if he’s found guilty. Court records indicate 60-year-old Scott Hamilton of Canton Township is charged with...
CANTON, OH
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling Police make drug arrests in Elm Grove that value over $204,100

Two people are facing criminal charges by the Wheeling Police Department after an investigation found a significant amount of narcotics at a Wheeling residence. Just before 4 p.m., Thursday, WPD executed a search warrant in the 400 block of Jones Street in Elm Grove. Police say they found two kilograms of cocaine, 71.5 grams of […]
crawfordcountynow.com

Whirlpool evacuated amid active bomb threat

MARION—Employees from The Whirlpool Distribution Center in Marion were safely removed from the factory after an active bomb threat was received earlier today. Yesterday Whirlpool announced a temporary interruption in factory operations due to chain supply issues resulting in a shutdown slated to last through June 3rd. Crawford County...
MARION, OH
Your Radio Place

Guernsey County Sheriff Files Charges on Four Males Involved in Theft Ring

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio -Guernsey County Sheriff Jeffrey D. Paden reports that four men are currently in jail following the bust of a theft ring. Deputies responded multiple times to an Oxford Road property in Eastern Guernsey County over the past weekend for reports of several items such as vehicle parts and tools stolen from the property. The residents reported that they had captured the men on video surveillance cameras positioned throughout the property but did not know the identity of the men. The videos were turned over to the deputies and after reviewing the photos with other deputies at the office, the identity of all four men were established.
WHIZ

Four Arrested in Theft Ring

Four men are behind bars in Guernsey County following a bust of a theft ring. Sheriff Jeffrey Paden said that 39-year-old McKinley Black of Buffalo, 49-year-old Jean Paul Geiger of Middlebourne, 28-year-old Sylvan Cline of Quaker City and 40-year-old Brandon Robert of Buffalo are all charged with breaking and entering and grand theft.
NBC4 Columbus

Jury reaches verdict in Stone Foltz hazing death trial

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WCMH) — A Wood County jury has reached a verdict in the criminal trial for two central Ohio men accused in the 2021 hazing death of former Bowling Green University student Stone Foltz. Troy Henricksen, 24, of Grove City, is the former president of BGSU’s Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. He faced the […]
GROVE CITY, OH
News-Herald.com

Ohio man catches record blue catfish in West Virginia

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — An Ohio man has caught a record blue catfish in West Virginia. Steve Price of Lancaster, Ohio, used cut shad bait to catch the fish from a boat Wednesday on the Kanawha River between Buffalo and Point Pleasant, the Division of Natural Resources said in a news release.
OHIO STATE
The Daily Jeffersonian

The Daily Jeffersonian

1K+
Followers
743
Post
213K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Cambridge, OH from The Daily Jeffersonian.

 http://daily-jeff.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy