ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nationwide Report

1 person dead after a solo-vehicle crash in Gregg County (Gregg County, TX)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C4bWs_0fq4EsP500
1 person dead after a solo-vehicle crash in Gregg County (Gregg County, TX)Nationwide Report

On Tuesday afternoon, one person was killed following a traffic accident in Gregg County. As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle crash took place in the 6000 block of McCann Road, just north of George Richey Road [...]

Read More >>

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hOAUC_0fq4EsP500
Book a Course in Your State Now

Nationwide Driving & Traffic School

Nationwide Report™ has teamed up with DMVEDU.ORG to bring our readers direct access to Defensive Driving Courses that are comprehensive, insightful, and proven to make you a safer driver. You’ll also have access to Driver’s Education Courses, Traffic School Courses which meet the State Courts and DMV Requirements. Complete our courses from any device - computer, smartphone or tablet. Many courses will qualify you for points removal and a car insurance discount! Get started now by visiting Nationwide Report’s website.

Looking for more local accident reports? Browse through Today’s Texas Accident News or search your local traffic.

Comments / 0

Related
KLTV

US 59 north of Lufkin shut down following 18-wheeler crash

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - All lanes of U.S. 59 just north of Loop 287 in Lufkin are blocked by an 18-wheeler crash Friday morning. The crash involves a lost load of lumber. A medical helicopter has landed in the area. According to TxDOT, one southbound lane will be open...
LUFKIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Insurance#Smartphone#Traffic Accident#Dmvedu Org#Defensive Driving Courses#Traffic School Courses#The State Courts#Nationwide Report#Texas Accident News
Nationwide Report

30-year-old Jesse Canal and 31-year-old Taylor Reyes dead, 7-year-old child injured after a crash near Tyler (Tyler, TX)

30-year-old Jesse Canal and 31-year-old Taylor Reyes dead, 7-year-old child injured after a crash near Tyler (Tyler, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 30-year-old Jesse Canal and 31-year-old Taylor Reyes, both from Tyler, as the victims who lost their lives following a traffic collision that left a 7-year-old child in serious condition on Wednesday morning in Smith County. As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle crash took place on Toll 49, just north of FM 724 near Tyler a little after 7:30 a.m. [...]
TYLER, TX
Nationwide Report

76-year-old Aaron Arlon Lynch succumbs to his injuries after a pedestrian crash in Jacksonville (Jacksonville, TX)

76-year-old Aaron Arlon Lynch succumbs to his injuries after a pedestrian crash in Jacksonville (Jacksonville, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 76-year-old Aaron Arlon Lynch as the man who died of injuries he suffered after being hit by a pickup truck on May 12 in Jacksonville. The fatal auto-pedestrian collision took place at 1:32 p.m. in the 1600 block of South Jackson Street [...]
JACKSONVILLE, TX
CBS19

OFFICIALS: East Texas man arrested for tampering with evidence; missing person's truck located, unidentified body found in hand-dug grave

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above was published in May 2019 regarding missing persons cases in East Texas. An East Texas man has been arrested in connection with a missing persons case. According to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, on Thursday, officials received information concerning a...
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Authorities release name of driver killed in single-vehicle crash near Longview

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities have released the name of a motorist who was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Gregg County on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Esequiel M. Valadez, 54, of Longview, was killed when his pickup entered a side skid across the southbound lane of McCann Road just north of George Richey Road. Valdez overcorrected and entered the left grassy shoulder, causing the vehicle to overturn and collide with a tree.
GREGG COUNTY, TX
KTBS

Train derailed in Jefferson, TX

JEFFERSON, TX --- Several railroad intersections in downtown Jefferson are blocked after a train partially derailed Saturday May, 28 around 3 p.m. Jefferson Police Chief Florentino Perez said a car in the middle of a Kansas City Southern train went off the rails in the downtown part of the city at about 3 p.m., causing a section of the rails to buckle. He said the front and back ends of the train are still on the tracks.
KETK / FOX51 News

10 men arrested in connection to cockfighting bust in Houston County

HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – 10 men were arrested and 36 live roosters were seized in connection to cockfighting in Houston County, authorities said. On May 20, the Houston County Sheriff’s Office received a tip of a cockfighting event on a private property in the national forest. HCSO detained 17 Hispanic males. After an investigation […]
KETK / FOX51 News

Crews working two-car fatal wreck on Toll 49

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Crews are currently on the scene of a fatal wreck on Toll 49 in Smith County. A brief statement from DPS said two vehicles were involved in the crash just north of FM 724, which is just north of the West Highway 64 exit near Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. It’s […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KTAL

East Texas mechanic arrested for catalytic converter thefts

TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – An East Texas mechanic is behind bars, accused of stealing multiple catalytic converters from customers’ cars when he was supposed to be fixing them. According to the Titus County Sheriff’s Office, the investigations started after several customers reported the thefts and suspicious usage...
TITUS COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Single-vehicle crash kills driver outside Longview

Jrmar Jefferson discusses winning Democratic nomination for US House dist. 1. Jrmar Jefferson speaks about beating his opponent for the democratic nomination for US House District 1, and responds to Tuesday's tragic mass shooting in Uvalde. Operation True North helps veterans and first-responders dealing with PTSD. Updated: 2 hours ago.
LONGVIEW, TX
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

40K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy