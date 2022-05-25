Springfield 25-Year-Old Accused Of Distributing Fentanyl

Fentanyl Photo Credit: DEA.GOV

A drug dealer from Western Massachusetts is facing millions in fines and decades in prison after being busted for allegedly planning to sell throughout the region.

Hampden County resident Christian Camacho, age 25, of Springfield, was charged in federal court with one count of possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl.

According to the indictment, in March 2022, Camacho knowingly was in possession of more than 40 grams of fentanyl that he planned to distribute in Hampden County and nearby areas.

If convicted, Camacho faces up to 40 years in prison, four years of supervised release, and a fine of $2 million, prosecutors said.

Camacho was released following his initial court appearance. No return court date has been announced.

