Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman posts poems about school shooting: 'The truth is, one nation under guns'

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
1010WINS
1010WINS
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Amanda Gorman, who was the first person to be named National Youth Poet Laureate in 2017, has posted a series of poetic tweets referencing Tuesday's Texas school shooting, which left 19 kids and 2 adults dead.

Gorman, who also became the youngest inaugural poet in U.S. history when she spoke at President Joe Biden's inauguration in January 2021 at the age of 22, first tweeted this:

Schools scared to death.
The truth is, one education under desks,
Stooped low from bullets;
That plunge when we ask
Where our children
Shall live & how & if

The Los Angeles native, 24, also wrote about the "monsters" who commit these mass shootings.

It takes a monster to kill children. But to watch monsters kill children again and again and do nothing isn’t just insanity—it’s inhumanity.

Gorman's shortest tweet, may have been the most direct:

The truth is, one nation under guns.

And finally, Gorman posted this:

What might we be if only we tried.
What might we become if only we’d listen.

