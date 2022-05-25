St. Tammany Fire Chief’s youngest son dies after being hit by vehicle on I-10 in New Orleans

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — On Tuesday, the St. Tammany Fire Protection District 1 announced the passing of Fire Chief Chris and Mrs. Pam Kaufmanns youngest son.

According to the St. Tammany Fire Protection District 1, Bryce Kaufmann was struck by a vehicle on I-10 in New Orleans Monday morning.

The Fire Protection District shared the news on Facebook .

“ It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Bryce Kaufmann; the youngest son of Fire Chief Chris and Mrs. Pam Kaufmann. We ask that you please respect their privacy during this very difficult time, but keep the entire Kaufmann family in your thoughts and prayers!

Bryce was struck by a vehicle on I-10 in New Orleans on Monday morning. He succumbed to his injuries this afternoon. As soon as funeral arrangements are made, we will post that information on our social media pages .”

