It would be easy to feel dismayed by the latest results from the annual homeless census, We All Count Point-in-Time Count (PITC), which determines the size and scope of San Diego County’s population experiencing homelessness. The numbers show a 10 percent overall increase in the homeless population, but realistically we know this figure is low. Tamera Kohler, chief executive officer of the Regional Task Force on Homelessness, which conducts the count, admits the numbers are likely under reported based on data showing how many people have sought services over the last year.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO