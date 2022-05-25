Pauley, Mumaw, Ohl named first team All-Ohio Cardinal Conference in baseball

In all, 12 Richland County baseball players took home Ohio Cardinal Conference honors for their 2022 seasons.

Lexington's Cole Pauley and Braden Mumaw and Madison's Seth Ohl were named first team All-OCC. Lexington's Zian Rhodes, Madison's Jameson Myers and Mansfield Senior's Quintin Little took second team honors and Lexington's Bradley Miller and Landon Goetz, Madison's Gavin Cates and Cameron Kuhn and Mansfield Senior's Brock Hill and Josh Malone were named honorable mention.

Here is the complete list of 2022 All-Ohio Cardinal Conference honorees.

First Team All-Ohio Cardinal Conference

Blake Bowen, Wooster; Luke Bryant, Ashland; Noah Clark, West Holmes; Jon Metzger, Ashland; Cole Pauley, Lexington; Braden Mumaw, Lexington; Seth Ohl, Madison; Konner Daughreity, Mount Vernon; Logan Trace, Mount Vernon; Caden Rowland, Mount Vernon; Rudy Hershberger, West Holmes; Brady Bowen, Wooster; Drew Becker, Wooster; Zach Harpster, Wooster.

Second Team All-Ohio Cardinal Conference

Kamden Mowry, Ashland; Parker Grissinger, Ashland; Zian Rhodes, Lexington; Jameson Myers, Madison; Quintin Little, Mansfield Senior; Beau Bridges, Mount Vernon; Marcus Bradley, Mount Vernon; Jonny Askew, Mount Vernon; Gino DiNardi, West Holmes; Drew Rader, Wooster; Jack Williams, Wooster.

Honorable Mention All-Ohio Cardinal Conference

Ethan Bunce, Ashland; Logan Fulk, Ashland; Bradley Miller, Lexington; Landon Goetz, Lexington; Gavin Cates, Madison; Cameron Kuhn, Madison; Brock Hill, Mansfield Senior; Josh Malone, Mansfield Senior; Owynn Gleason, Mount Vernon; Cash Finnell, Mount Vernon; Brady Smith, West Holmes; Micah Martin, West Holmes; Sam Nielsen, Wooster; Ben Winge, Wooster.

Ohio Cardinal Conference Player of the Year: Blake Bowen, Wooster.

Ohio Cardinal Conference Co-Pitchers of the Year: Luke Bryant, Ashland; Noah Clark, West Holmes.

Ohio Cardinal Conference Coach of the Year: Steve Young, Wooster.

