TV's Best Bets

Thursday, May 26

“Grey’s Anatomy” season finale,” 8 and 9 p.m., ABC. This is the one primetime drama that seems to go on forever. Tonight’s second episode is the 400th overall; by comparison, “This Is Us” ended at 106. And Ellen Pompeo has been at the core throughout, as Meredith. Now she wants to move to Minnesota for a key research job; first, she tries to help in Seattle, where the residency program is in trouble and there’s a blood shortage. Other problems pile up, including possible prison time for Owen.

“Bull” series finale, 10 p.m., CBS. It’s a six-year, 125-episode run for this show. “Bull” started strong, with a cozy spot behind Michael Weatherly’s old show, “NCIS.” It had trouble when it was on its own. Now Bull (Weatherly) heads into court one last time, in a negligent-homicide case that, CBS says, will change his company and his life.

“The Rookie,” 10 p.m., ABC. Consider this a quick turnaround success: On April 24 and May 1, “Rookie” ran a two-parter, with Niecy Nash as an FBI trainee, helping the Los Angele police. Just two weeks later, ABC announced the character would have a new show on Tuesdays this fall (with “Rookie” continuing on Sundays). Now the two-parter reruns today and Saturday.

“United States of Al,” 8:30 p.m., CBS. It was a jolt to see CBS cancel two likable comedies — “Al” and “B Positive.” Fortunately, they’re around tonight as reruns, at 8:30 and 9:30. In this one, Al’s having trouble in his college class. Riley talks to the teacher … who is dating Riley’s sister.

Movies, cable. Two of the most popular films of the 1980s collide: “Top Gun” (1986) is at 8 p.m. on the Paramount Network, rerunning at 10:30; “Beverly Hills Cop” (1984) is at 7:30 on Showtime, with its sequel (1987) at 9:15. Both offer vibrant stars (Tom Cruise in “Top Gun,” Eddie Murphy in “Cop”) and sleek visuals; “Cop” also adds strong bursts of comedy. Meanwhile, HBO reruns its George Carlin profile, from 8-11:41 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: TV's Best Bets