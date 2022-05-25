ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dukes County, MA

Losing their way

By The Martha's Vineyard Times
Martha's Vineyard Times
 4 days ago

I am writing in response to an article which appeared in the Vineyard Gazette on May 2, 2022, under the somewhat misleading heading of “Lawsuit Seeks to Block OSV Use at Cape Poge.”. As a lifelong summer resident of Cape Poge for over 70 years, I consider myself...

Martha's Vineyard Times

West Tisbury issues mask advisory

West Tisbury issued a mask advisory during the town’s board of health meeting on Thursday, May 26. West Tisbury health agent Omar Johnson told The Times the letter has been signed and is “verbatim” to the letter sent out by Tisbury on Tuesday, May 17. All of the Island towns have issued mask advisories with the exception of Aquinnah.
WEST TISBURY, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Vineyard may be viable for electric ferries

The Steamship Authority board learned Thursday afternoon that electric ferries are potentially viable for the Vineyard route. A team from Elliot Bay Design, the Seattle company that designed the Woods Hole, laid out facts and figures from a feasibility study on propulsion methods that showed that unlike Nantucket/Hyannis route, the Vineyard Haven/Woods Hole route was suitable for an all-electric ferry. The Elliot Bay team used the Woods Hole as a model ferry for the study. The team tempered the possibility of electric ferry service with a handful of caveats, including the multimillion dollar cost of batteries and shoreside electrical infrastructure and the potential fire threat posed by batteries.
DUKES COUNTY, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

It’s not a staffing problem, it’s a housing crisis

Island businesses are feeling the pressure of the upcoming influx of summer visitors. It is around this time of year when Vineyard residents begin to brace themselves for what is expected to be — and always is — a chaotic turnaround from a listless off-season to a frenzied peak season. For many year-rounders, summer on Martha’s Vineyard isn’t always beach days and window-shopping strolls, but a hustle.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Island students gather for Youth Climate Summit

The wind rustled through foliage and students discussed environmental issues at Felix Neck Wildlife Sanctuary during a cloudy Friday for the fourth Youth Climate Summit. The event was hosted by the Felix Neck Youth Climate Leadership Program and planned and organized by Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School’s (MVRHS) Protect Your Environment Club.
CHILMARK, MA

