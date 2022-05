As a historian and director of the Lynching in Texas project, which has documented more than 600 racial terror lynchings, I receive regular emails from journalists, scholars and activists who want to discuss the history of racial violence. My conversations with reporters and historians did not prepare me for one of the emails I received last winter. The writer, a Chicago memorabilia dealer, offered to mail me a photo album that included a picture from a Texas lynching. I responded that I would appreciate the opportunity to review the album and to help identify the victim. About a week later,...

TEXAS STATE ・ 25 MINUTES AGO