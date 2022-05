INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking for the public's help finding a 64-year-old man who was last seen on the city's west side. According to IMPD, Robert Lee Ward Jr. told his family he was in the downtown Indianapolis area May 10, but they have not heard from him since. He was last seen in the 1000 block of Groff Avenue, near 10th Street and North Tibbs Avenue.

