I really appreciated a recent letter by Steven Jones, “Utah needs to stop prioritizing economic growth over its own people.”. For years our state leaders have encouraged new businesses to locate in our desert state, creating the best economy in the nation — but our developers can’t keep up with the housing needs. And our desert state’s limited water supply is threatened. It was obvious that the rate of business growth would eventually cause our current problems. But the solution is simple: Our Legislature needs to stop giving financial incentives to new businesses so they can grow more naturally.

UTAH STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO