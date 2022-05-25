ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carl Junction, MO

Van overturns, two vehicle crash in Carl Junction, Mo.

By Shannon Becker
By Shannon Becker
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KQ5eH_0fq4A33T00

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Just before noon Wednesday reports of a two vehicle crash alerted authorities to Z and State Route JJ,  just west of Carl Junction High School.

Carl Junction Fire, Carl Junction Police, Jasper County Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.

We learn on scene a van on its side and a passenger vehicle, both with extensive damage.

Troopers tell us the passenger car was traveling west and the van, pulling a trailer, was traveling south. The crash occurred just feet outside the city limits.

Initially all occupants and drivers refused medical transport.  We learn later that one person stated they will seek medical treatment and travel by private vehicle.

H&H Wrecker will remove the vehicles and debris from the crash scene.

