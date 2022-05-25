Van overturns, two vehicle crash in Carl Junction, Mo.

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Just before noon Wednesday reports of a two vehicle crash alerted authorities to Z and State Route JJ, just west of Carl Junction High School.

Carl Junction Fire, Carl Junction Police, Jasper County Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.

We learn on scene a van on its side and a passenger vehicle, both with extensive damage.

Troopers tell us the passenger car was traveling west and the van, pulling a trailer, was traveling south. The crash occurred just feet outside the city limits.

Initially all occupants and drivers refused medical transport. We learn later that one person stated they will seek medical treatment and travel by private vehicle.

H&H Wrecker will remove the vehicles and debris from the crash scene.

Stay with Joplin News First on KOAM News Now as we continue to learn more. Scroll below to sign up for our JLNewst email list so you don’t miss an article.

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS WHILE YOU SURF…

Tweets by JoplinNewsFirst

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.