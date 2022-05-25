ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Tingling in your hands or feet could be diabetic nerve pain

By Keni Mac
KXRM
KXRM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oDRkP_0fq49OVD00

Neuropathy is a condition that includes tingling in the hands, legs, or feet and is often caused by diabetic nerve pain. While Neuropathy symptoms can worsen over time and keep patients from living life to it’s fullest, Dr. Joshua Logan DC, BCN with True North Neuropathy , says there is hope in the treatment he gives his patients at. In fact, there has been so much success in True North Neuropathy ‘s treatments, they have been awarded ‘Best Holistic Pain Management in Colorado Springs’ .

Dr. Logan sat down with Keni Mac to share details on True North Neuropathy ‘s treatments that can reverse the damage and help a person return back to a fully functioning life.

Click here > > True North Neuropathy << to learn more or book an appointment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

Related
KXRM

How a local trash company’s ‘Pink Cart’ campaign is helping cancer patients

COLORADO SPRINGS — The city’s largest, locally-owned trash service, Infinite Disposal, will be offering a specially designed pink trash cart to bring awareness around breast cancer and raise donations for a local nonprofit. Infinite Disposal announced their ‘Pink Cart’ campaign in partnership with Cowgirls Against Cancer, a grassroots organization that raises funds for people in […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Bat tests positive for rabies in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment (PDPHE) confirmed a bat tested positive for rabies near 25th Lane and Everett Road. Pueblo public health officials warned individuals to stay away from wildlife and to vaccinate their pets for rabies. “Fortunately, this bat did not come in contact or bite anybody,” stated […]
PUEBLO, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Health
Local
Colorado Health
KXRM

NASA predicts possible meteor shower for Memorial Day

COLORADO SPRINGS — A spectacular cosmic showing may light up the night sky with the tau Herculids meteor shower, predicted by NASA. You can expect to see the tau Herculids on the night of May 30 into the early morning of May 31. The peak time to watch the predicted meteor shower is around 1 […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Welcome CSFD’s new wellness therapy dog, Diesel!

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) has a new four-legged member of the department! Diesel is a wellness therapy dog whose job is to comfort firefighters and department staff through the stresses of the profession. He is a black lab who has a few grey hairs on his chin, but CSFD said […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Cold Case: Who killed Artie A. Borden?

COLORADO SPRINGS — It has been 42 years since the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) found 83-year-old Artie A. Borden lying on his kitchen floor, beaten and partially conscious. In May 1980, a patrol officer was called to a resident in the 200 block east of Fountain. Upon arriving, the officer found Borden severely beaten […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Cripple Creek Trolley Tours begin again

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. — The Gold Camp Victorian Society presents the World’s Greatest Gold Camp in their 90 minute historical trolley tours that started May 28. Trolley tours will be held every Saturday at 1 p.m. Guests can board the trolley at the Cripple Creek District Museum. The tour will take guests through the historical […]
CRIPPLE CREEK, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joshua Logan
KXRM

FOOD SAFETY ALERT: Salmonella outbreak linked to Jif peanut butter

COLORADO SPRINGS — Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have linked a salmonella outbreak to products made with Jif brand peanut butter. Many types and sizes of Jif peanut butter were recalled, including creamy, crunchy, natural, and reduced fat. Foods made with Jif peanut butter such as snack trays and chocolates have also been […]
KXRM

Colorado Veterans Project hosts 8th annual Memorial Day Run & March

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Veterans Project (CVP) hosted its eighth annual Memorial Day Run & March to raise funds and collect food donations for Colorado veterans experiencing homelessness. The event took place at the UCHealth Park located at 4835 Tutt Blvd. Races started at 8 a.m. The Freedom Fest Celebration began from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. […]
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Street sweeper naming bracket on to second round

COLORADO SPRINGS — The City of Colorado Springs is hosting a naming contest for a new street sweeper, and the competition is getting fierce. In April, the city launched a new initiative called Keep It Clean COS after receiving a thousand complaints about trash in 2021. The plan focuses on cleaning up trash from medians, streets, […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pain Management#Nerve Pain#Neuropathy
KXRM

‘We need to be together’: Vigil follows Texas school shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS — The tragic events of the school shootings this year have affected many here at home in Colorado Springs, and a Thursday night focused on bringing people together. “I think this is a great way to process feelings. A creative way,” said Heidi Cooper, a Colorado Springs counselor. Organizers said they wanted a […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Kids and teens can enjoy free lunch at East Library this summer

COLORADO SPRINGS — Kids and teens can head to the East Library location of the Pikes Peak Library District this summer to enjoy some lunch and books at no charge. School District 11 will bring their mobile unit to East Library every weekday beginning Wednesday, June 1 through Friday, July 29 (except for Monday, July […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
KXRM

Deputy grabs falling woman by her clothes, saves her life

EL PASO COUNTY, Co. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is hailing one of its deputies as a hero, after he saved a woman’s life earlier this month. It happened during the morning rush hour on May 12. Deputies say callers noticed a woman on a bridge overpass over Highway 115 along South Academy […]
KXRM

North Cheyenne Canyon Road to reopen to park visitors

COLORADO SPRINGS — North Cheyenne Canyon Road in North Cheyenne Cañon Park will reopen to park visitors on June 4. The road has been closed since September of 2021 while three aging bridges were reconstructed. The bridges were more than a century old and were at risk of failing. “We would like to thank neighboring […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Rally for Safety in Schools held at City Hall

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Saturday, a rally for Safety in Schools took place on the steps of the Colorado Springs City Hall from 10 a.m. to noon. The rally remembered the 21 lives lost in a school shooting that occurred in Uvalde, Texas. Those speaking at the rally also discussed safety in schools for all […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

KXRM

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy