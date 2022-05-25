Rapid City Summer Nights kicks off June 2nd with headliner, Slamabama

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The second Black Hills Renaissance Faire was on May 28 and May 29 in Lead, SD. Booths and people dressed in medieval-themed costumes filled Manuel Brothers Park overlooking the Homestake Open Cut. Last year, the fair was celebrated with 1,500 people and fair officials estimate...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Storybook Island has long been a place of magic and merriment for children of all ages. The staff there have been working hard to prepare the park for the summer season, but they’re also working to make the park more accessible and inviting to children of all abilities.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The 75-year-old owner of a Rapid City hotel embroiled in a dispute with a Native American group is arrested following the latest confrontation. Connie Uhre faces three counts of simple assault for allegedly spraying a protester with a cleaning product. KOTA/KEVN received video of Friday’s...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been nearly 50 years since deadly floods hit Rapid City. Now the community is preparing to look back on the 1972 flood that killed 238 people. 50 years ago, this area at Memorial Park in Rapid City was filled with dozens of...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) – Rapid City Police say 75-year-old Connie Uhre, the owner of the Grand Gateway Hotel has been arrested. Police say she was arrested for three counts of simple assault after spraying a chemical cleaner on peaceful protesters outside the hotel Friday afternoon. Those protests have been going on for several weeks now. Police say the protests have remained peaceful until Friday because of Uhre’s actions.
KEYSTONE, S.D. (KEVN) - Keystone is home to several shops, restaurants, and other businesses catering to the tourists passing through town on their way to or from the shrine of democracy. One of those businesses is Sprockets Fun Foundry. “On an average year, there are about 2.8 million people, and...
The Storm Prediction Center has downgraded the severe weather threat to Slight (2/5) for areas East of the Black Hills. Despite the downgrade… we still have a organized risk for strong to severe weather. If you have outdoor plans for Saturday afternoon and evening, make sure you have a...
HOT SPRINGS, S.D. – Ground has been broken for a new facility for the West River beef industry. A new processing plant will be going up in Hot Springs. It will create seven new jobs and provide ranchers with a local option to put their product to market. Dakota...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It was announced Friday that a $1.1-billion high-tech meat processing plant will be built in western South Dakota. Kingsbury & Associates, along with Sirius Realty plan on constructing an 8 thousand head per day packing plant off Highway 79 just south of Rapid City. It will process beef, and will have a bison line as well.
STURGIS, S.D. — Hundreds of people spent their Sunday morning at the Black Hills National Cemetery helping plant flags at each grave site ahead of Memorial Day. More than 30,000 people are interred at the cemetery, which covers nearly 300 acres just south of Sturgis. With the help of...
WASHINGTON — “No wonder those four great Americans seem so sad as they look down from Mount Rushmore,” Denver Post columnist Roscoe Flemingwrote in 1962. “For they see incongruous and continuing racism.”. In South Dakota at that time, it wasn’t unusual to see restaurant and shop...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The day before Memorial Day, the Black Hills National Cemetery gets a change. Lines of white headstones get an American Flag placed in front of the grave. The cemetery is a special place for many to be at for Memorial Day. “We got, I think...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The final day of the SDHSAA Track & Field Championships did not disappoint as West River teams and athletes took first in major events, including at the hands of two exceptional sprinters. Ben Burns breaks down some of the day’s top finishers.
KEYSTONE, S.D. (KEVN) - Keystone’s Wye bridge opened Friday just before the busy holiday weekend. Closed for construction after last Labor Day, the goal was to reopen the unique bridge by Memorial Day. Work done on the bridge included replacing 50-year-old bridge decks but with wood instead of concrete...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Kittrick Jeffries got into the cannabis industry around 7-years ago after his mom was diagnosed with cancer. Now, he’s in the process of bringing his first dispensary to Rapid City. “I was born and raised here in Rapid City. I graduated from Stevens...
The attached audio above is from SDPB's daily public-affairs show, In the Moment. The 50th commemoration of the 1972 Black Hills Flood is June 9. It’s a time to honor the 238 people who died, and it also brings a flood of memories for those who survived. Each week between now and June 9, SDPB is sharing stories from those survivors, in their own words.
