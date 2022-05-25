ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Rapid City Summer Nights kicks off June 2nd with headliner, Slamabama

By Miranda O'Bryan
KEVN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Good food, good music,...

www.blackhillsfox.com

Comments / 0

Related
KEVN

It’s not the Medieval Age, it’s the Black Hills Renaissance Faire

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The second Black Hills Renaissance Faire was on May 28 and May 29 in Lead, SD. Booths and people dressed in medieval-themed costumes filled Manuel Brothers Park overlooking the Homestake Open Cut. Last year, the fair was celebrated with 1,500 people and fair officials estimate...
LEAD, SD
kotatv.com

Grand Gateway Hotel dispute continues

The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV. The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV. The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV. The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rapid City, SD
Rapid City, SD
Entertainment
KEVN

Rapid City hotel owner arrested following clash with Native American protesters

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The 75-year-old owner of a Rapid City hotel embroiled in a dispute with a Native American group is arrested following the latest confrontation. Connie Uhre faces three counts of simple assault for allegedly spraying a protester with a cleaning product. KOTA/KEVN received video of Friday’s...
KELOLAND TV

Events to be held to commemorate 1972 Flood in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been nearly 50 years since deadly floods hit Rapid City. Now the community is preparing to look back on the 1972 flood that killed 238 people. 50 years ago, this area at Memorial Park in Rapid City was filled with dozens of...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Grand Gateway Hotel owner arrested Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) – Rapid City Police say 75-year-old Connie Uhre, the owner of the Grand Gateway Hotel has been arrested. Police say she was arrested for three counts of simple assault after spraying a chemical cleaner on peaceful protesters outside the hotel Friday afternoon. Those protests have been going on for several weeks now. Police say the protests have remained peaceful until Friday because of Uhre’s actions.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Keystone business adds VR arcade, preps for summer season

KEYSTONE, S.D. (KEVN) - Keystone is home to several shops, restaurants, and other businesses catering to the tourists passing through town on their way to or from the shrine of democracy. One of those businesses is Sprockets Fun Foundry. “On an average year, there are about 2.8 million people, and...
KEYSTONE, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Nights#Headliner#Good Music#Good Food#Kevn
newscenter1.tv

Groundbreaking held for future Hot Springs processing plant

HOT SPRINGS, S.D. – Ground has been broken for a new facility for the West River beef industry. A new processing plant will be going up in Hot Springs. It will create seven new jobs and provide ranchers with a local option to put their product to market. Dakota...
HOT SPRINGS, SD
KEVN

Meat processing plant to be build south of Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It was announced Friday that a $1.1-billion high-tech meat processing plant will be built in western South Dakota. Kingsbury & Associates, along with Sirius Realty plan on constructing an 8 thousand head per day packing plant off Highway 79 just south of Rapid City. It will process beef, and will have a bison line as well.
RAPID CITY, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Voice of America

Native Americans Confront Racism in South Dakota

WASHINGTON — “No wonder those four great Americans seem so sad as they look down from Mount Rushmore,” Denver Post columnist Roscoe Flemingwrote in 1962. “For they see incongruous and continuing racism.”. In South Dakota at that time, it wasn’t unusual to see restaurant and shop...
KEVN

Black Hills National Cemetery prepares for Memorial Day

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The day before Memorial Day, the Black Hills National Cemetery gets a change. Lines of white headstones get an American Flag placed in front of the grave. The cemetery is a special place for many to be at for Memorial Day. “We got, I think...
FESTIVAL
KEVN

South Dakota’s most unique bridge opens just in time for Memorial Day weekend

KEYSTONE, S.D. (KEVN) - Keystone’s Wye bridge opened Friday just before the busy holiday weekend. Closed for construction after last Labor Day, the goal was to reopen the unique bridge by Memorial Day. Work done on the bridge included replacing 50-year-old bridge decks but with wood instead of concrete...
KELOLAND TV

Puffy’s Dispensary to bring cannabis to Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Kittrick Jeffries got into the cannabis industry around 7-years ago after his mom was diagnosed with cancer. Now, he’s in the process of bringing his first dispensary to Rapid City. “I was born and raised here in Rapid City. I graduated from Stevens...
RAPID CITY, SD
sdpb.org

Farmer rushed to save his neighbor as Boxelder Creek flooded 50 years ago

The attached audio above is from SDPB's daily public-affairs show, In the Moment. The 50th commemoration of the 1972 Black Hills Flood is June 9. It’s a time to honor the 238 people who died, and it also brings a flood of memories for those who survived. Each week between now and June 9, SDPB is sharing stories from those survivors, in their own words.

Comments / 0

Community Policy