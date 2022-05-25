Saluting Our Seniors: Jax Ekstrom from Scappoose High School

Everyone's path to college looks different, but we should all keep learning. Nya Mbock, Portland State University Student Body President and a graduating senior, joined us to share a little about her educational journey, why she choose PSU and a little advice for high school seniors. For more information on...
Those behind Saturday's TEDxPortland event at the Moda Center are apologizing for an unscheduled appearance from gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson. Based on social media posts and our news partners at Willamette Week, Johnson sparked some negative reactions when she took the stage. During her appearance, she spoke about gun control....
There are some exciting new developments in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease. Michael Mega, MD, PhD, from Center for Cognitive Health, joined us to share the details. Presentation on Alzheimer's Disease & Parkinson's Disease. Thursday, June 9, 2:00pm. Adult Community Center, 505 G Avenue, Lake Oswego. For more information,...
Blurry ballot codes in Clackamas County caused a delay in the results of Oregon’s Fifth Congressional District race, however, the winners are now clear. Late last week, KATU Political Analyst Jim Moore called the Democratic primary race for CD-5 in favor of Jamie McLeod-Skinner from central Oregon. McLeod-Skinner joined...
ESTACADA, Ore. — When pandemic relief funding became available, the Estacada School District added new staff, like school nurses. But the communications director said they found an equally concerning safety risk -- a school shooter or an intruder on campus. Maggie Kelly tells KATU they made the decision to...
PORTLAND, Ore. — A West Linn man was arraigned on two charges, including bias crime, stemming from an incident last month at the Immigrant and Refugee Community Organization center (IRCO) in northeast Portland. According to the Multnomah County DA’s office, 35-year-old Jarl Judson Rockhill was charged with bias crime...
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people were shot in southeast Portland early Saturday morning. Police were called to the 4800 block of Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard just after 1 a.m. Saturday morning. One victim was critically injured, police said. The other victim took themselves to the hospital and is expected to...
TROUTDALE, Ore. — Members of the AMR river rescue team were out at Glenn Otto Park on the Sandy River on Friday doing an annual water rescue training. They have been training for 80 hours over the last two weeks, making sure river rescue techs know how to respond to emergencies.
Families and households are struggling with rising costs at the grocery store, and those prices continue to rise. According to the U.S. Commerce Department, inflation eased a bit in April in comparison to March. Though, prices rose 6.3%. New data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the cost of meat is rising at the fastest rate. Chicken is up more than 16%. That means Americans are paying about $0.30 more per pound. Ground beef is up nearly 15%, about $0.80 more per pound than last year.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Cheri Lovre founded the Crisis Management Institute almost 40 years ago to provide training in schools after trauma. The behavioral specialist focuses on crisis response training and long-term recovery. Lovre worked with students in Colorado following the Columbine shooting, as well as children in New York...
PORTLAND, Ore. — A cybersecurity breach at the city of Portland led to a fraudulent $1.4 million transaction using city funds, according to the city of Portland. Officials said the incident happened in late April. The breach was discovered after the city flagged another fraudulent financial transaction attempt from...
It's Rose Festival time! The members of the 2022 Rose Festival Court joined us to share a little about themselves and their unique interests. The Court is comprised of 15 outstanding young women chosen from Portland Metro-area high schools. Queen's Coronation. Friday, June 10 , 11:00am. Peninsula Park Rose Garden.
PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman died in a three-car crash in Northwest Portland on Friday, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Police were called at 4:15 p.m. to the 4200 block of Northwest Yeon Avenue. The woman who died was a driver in one of the cars. She was...
GRESHAM, Ore. — A driver is in the hospital after being shot in Gresham early Saturday morning, police said. The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. near Southeast 175th and Washington. Police said a silver Honda Accord or Civic pulled up next to the victim and words were exchanged....
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was killed after a shooting in the St. Johns Neighborhood of north Portland on Friday. Officers responded to a home in the 7100 block of North Columbia Boulevard just after 6 a.m. When officers arrived, they found the victim deceased, police said. There is...
Are you a fan of the 90s? What about the early 2000s? Travel back in time to both at the SNAP! Y2K 90s vs. 2000s party at Holocene in SE Portland starting at 9 Friday night. Tickets are $12. It's for 21+ only and you'll have to show proof of full vaccination.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Six Oregon DMV offices will temporarily close starting May 31 due to staff shortages. The agency is also temporarily reducing business hours for 10 other offices in the state. Starting May 31, these offices will be closed:. Ashland. Cave Junction. Lebanon. Redmond. Sandy. Stayton. These offices...
GRESHAM, Ore. — Police arrested a 15-year-old boy just hours after they say he shot and killed a Vancouver man at a Gresham apartment complex earlier this week. Police were called just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to the East Park Place Apartments at 18837 S.E. Yamhill Street. They found...
An Edmonds, Washington man is facing charges for escaping from a satellite prison camp at the Federal Correctional Institute (FCI) in Sheridan, Oregon. Andrew Cain Kristovich, 38, has been charged with one count of escaping from custody, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. According to court documents on April...
A 62-year-old woman is recovering after she was shot in the arm while sleeping in her bed early Saturday morning. Police said the shooting happened just after midnight on Northeast 11th Avenue. Investigators say the suspect fired from outside, hitting homes and cars, with one bullet going through a window...
