Scappoose, OR

Saluting Our Seniors: Jax Ekstrom from Scappoose High School

By Sinclair Broadcast Group
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKATU is saluting our seniors, the graduating class of 2022, and all...

PSU Student Body President Nya Mbock Shares Advice for High School Seniors

Everyone's path to college looks different, but we should all keep learning. Nya Mbock, Portland State University Student Body President and a graduating senior, joined us to share a little about her educational journey, why she choose PSU and a little advice for high school seniors. For more information on...
PORTLAND, OR
Center for Cognitive Health

There are some exciting new developments in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease. Michael Mega, MD, PhD, from Center for Cognitive Health, joined us to share the details. Presentation on Alzheimer's Disease & Parkinson's Disease. Thursday, June 9, 2:00pm. Adult Community Center, 505 G Avenue, Lake Oswego. For more information,...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
Scappoose, OR
Education
City
Portland, OR
City
Scappoose, OR
Local
Oregon Education
Two hurt, 1 critically after shooting in southeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people were shot in southeast Portland early Saturday morning. Police were called to the 4800 block of Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard just after 1 a.m. Saturday morning. One victim was critically injured, police said. The other victim took themselves to the hospital and is expected to...
PORTLAND, OR
River rescue team prepares for summer at Glenn Otto Park

TROUTDALE, Ore. — Members of the AMR river rescue team were out at Glenn Otto Park on the Sandy River on Friday doing an annual water rescue training. They have been training for 80 hours over the last two weeks, making sure river rescue techs know how to respond to emergencies.
SANDY, OR
#Scappoose High School#Portland State University#Highschool#Dick S Auto Group
Portland restaurant copes with rising product costs, urges people to support local

Families and households are struggling with rising costs at the grocery store, and those prices continue to rise. According to the U.S. Commerce Department, inflation eased a bit in April in comparison to March. Though, prices rose 6.3%. New data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the cost of meat is rising at the fastest rate. Chicken is up more than 16%. That means Americans are paying about $0.30 more per pound. Ground beef is up nearly 15%, about $0.80 more per pound than last year.
PORTLAND, OR
Behavioral specialists offer advice around talking to children about tragedy

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cheri Lovre founded the Crisis Management Institute almost 40 years ago to provide training in schools after trauma. The behavioral specialist focuses on crisis response training and long-term recovery. Lovre worked with students in Colorado following the Columbine shooting, as well as children in New York...
PORTLAND, OR
2022 Rose Festival Court

It's Rose Festival time! The members of the 2022 Rose Festival Court joined us to share a little about themselves and their unique interests. The Court is comprised of 15 outstanding young women chosen from Portland Metro-area high schools. Queen's Coronation. Friday, June 10 , 11:00am. Peninsula Park Rose Garden.
Intel
High School
Education
Woman dies in three-car crash in Northwest Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman died in a three-car crash in Northwest Portland on Friday, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Police were called at 4:15 p.m. to the 4200 block of Northwest Yeon Avenue. The woman who died was a driver in one of the cars. She was...
PORTLAND, OR
Driver shot by suspect in another car in Gresham, police say

GRESHAM, Ore. — A driver is in the hospital after being shot in Gresham early Saturday morning, police said. The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. near Southeast 175th and Washington. Police said a silver Honda Accord or Civic pulled up next to the victim and words were exchanged....
GRESHAM, OR
Man killed after shooting in the St. Johns Neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was killed after a shooting in the St. Johns Neighborhood of north Portland on Friday. Officers responded to a home in the 7100 block of North Columbia Boulevard just after 6 a.m. When officers arrived, they found the victim deceased, police said. There is...
PORTLAND, OR
Things 2 Do: Memorial Day Weekend 2022

Are you a fan of the 90s? What about the early 2000s? Travel back in time to both at the SNAP! Y2K 90s vs. 2000s party at Holocene in SE Portland starting at 9 Friday night. Tickets are $12. It's for 21+ only and you'll have to show proof of full vaccination.
PORTLAND, OR
Oregon inmate indicted on several charges after escaping federal prison

An Edmonds, Washington man is facing charges for escaping from a satellite prison camp at the Federal Correctional Institute (FCI) in Sheridan, Oregon. Andrew Cain Kristovich, 38, has been charged with one count of escaping from custody, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. According to court documents on April...
EDMONDS, WA

