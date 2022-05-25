Cliff Avenue section to close Thursday, May 26

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office responded to an injury crash in the southwest area of the county on Thursday night. Sheriff Tim Walburg said that just after 7:00 Thursday evening, the Sheriff’s Office responded to an injury crash on 450th Avenue near the intersection with 240th Street. 24-year-old Raymond Walker of Pensacola, Florida was driving north on 450th Avenue when he lost control of his vehicle and entered the east ditch. Walburg said that when trying to correct the vehicle to keep it on the roadway, Walker overcorrected and rolled into the west ditch and into a field. The Sheriff said that Walker was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. He said that the man was able to summon for help and was transported by ambulance to Madison Regional Health for his injuries. He was later transported by helicopter to a Sioux Falls hospital for serious injuries sustained in the rollover crash. Walburg said that speed was a factor in the crash, and Walker’s vehicle was a total loss and towed away from the scene.

LAKE COUNTY, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO