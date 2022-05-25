ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Cliff Avenue section to close Thursday, May 26

By Rae Yost
KELOLAND TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city will close Cliff Avenue from the 49th Street intersection to 56th Street tomorrow, May 26. This section of Cliff Avenue will be closed through August. Traffic will be detoured along 26th Street, Minnesota Avenue and 57th Street, according...

www.keloland.com

KELOLAND TV

Power outages reported in Southeastern South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Multiple power outages have been reported across southeastern South Dakota, following a line of thunderstorms that came through early Monday morning. Xcel Energy is reporting outages across Minnehaha County including Sioux Falls, Brandon and Dell Rapids. Centerville and Marion are also reporting outages according...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Crews respond to semi-truck on fire

HAMLIN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Crews responded to a semi-truck on fire early Sunday morning. According to the Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred on Interstate 29 about a mile north of the Castlewood Exit. No injuries were reported from the fire. The Castlewood Fire Department, Castlewood...
HAMLIN COUNTY, SD
q957.com

Sioux Falls area in enhanced risk for severe weather through the overnight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Round two of severe weather is expected later tonight and into the overnight hours. The Sioux Falls National Weather Service says the parts of southeast South Dakota, southwest Minnesota, and northwest Iowa are in an enhanced (level 3 out of 5) risk for severe weather. Large hail, strong winds, and a tornado or two are possible with these severe storms. Storms could approach the Sioux Falls area by eight o’clock tonight. The third round of severe weather could develop as early as midday on Memorial Day in central South Dakota. With plenty of camping and other outdoor activities, the weather service is advising keeping a close eye on the weather. Check often for forecast changes through the holiday weekend. The Sioux Falls National Weather Service addressed the severe weather threat earlier on Facebook. Watch at the following link:
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

14 cited for underage consumption at party in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Fourteen people were cited at a party in Harrisburg that involved underage drinking. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says they arrived at the residence around 11:30 p.m. Friday. Once on the scene, they cited 14 individuals for underage consumption. Deputies also cited one...
LINCOLN COUNTY, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
KELOLAND TV

Kut and Kill to start reseeding dead lawns next week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls lawn care company that accidentally destroyed hundreds of lawns three weeks ago is trying to make things right with its customers. The owner of Kut & Kill says it’s going to be costly and it’s going to take time.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

UPDATE: Sioux Falls VA campus lockdown cleared

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Police Department says the VA Hospital campus was on lockdown after a “mental health” incident late Friday morning. The lockdown has since been cleared. A heavy police presence could be seen outside of the Sioux Falls VA campus around...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sunday Boredom Busters: May 29th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Enjoy live music at Good Earth State Park southeast of Sioux Falls. Good Earth’s Summer Concert Series features Tom Watson who performs at 4 p.m. The concert is free to attend but a park entrance license is required for vehicles entering the park.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
News Channel Nebraska

Man airlifted to Sioux City after northeast Nebraska workplace accident

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A man was airlifted to Sioux City after a workplace accident in northeast Nebraska on Friday. Emergency crews responded to the scene, including LifeNet, after an accident involving a railroad worker near the area KGP Services, located north of Norfolk in Pierce County, at approximately 3:00 p.m.
NORFOLK, NE
KELOLAND TV

211 experiencing high volume of calls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The recent storm damage on top of a baby formula shortage has people across KELOLAND seeking help. That’s been making for a busy few weeks for the 211 Helpline Center. The Helpline Center in Sioux Falls has seen an influx of callers searching...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Flow and Paddle begins 3rd season at Lake Lorraine

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For many families, Memorial Day Weekend is all about getting out on the lake, but one local business makes sure anyone staying in Sioux Falls can also enjoy some time out on the water. This will be the 3rd summer the owner of Flow...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

PHOTOS: Sunday’s storm sees large hail, strong winds and rain

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A severe storm rumbled through parts of KELOLAND early Sunday morning waking people up to strong winds, rain and large hail. As the severe weather moves through your area, we want to see what you are seeing. Email photos to uShare@keloland.com; use #KELOwx when posting photos on Social Media; or use the KELOLAND News app to send in photos.
q957.com

Be aware and prepared for severe weather this weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Severe weather remains possible this weekend. The best chance on Sunday is mid to late evening. The Sioux Falls National Weather Service warns if storms develop earlier Sunday, there is a possibility of a tornado. Monday storms could develop by mid afternoon. The weather services advises not everyone will see severe weather, but it’s important to remain weather aware and be prepared. Have ways to receive weather warnings and know where to seek shelter should severe weather approach.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Your guide to Sioux Falls happy hours

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As summer begins, many people in Sioux Falls are looking to get out and enjoy the warm weather. One way to do that is Happy Hours. Tommy Jack’s is just one of several businesses that offers happy hour from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. every day except for Sunday. We spoke with two patrons enjoying the patio on this sunny Friday afternoon.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

UPDATE: Sioux Falls Veterans Hospital was on lockdown, no injuries reported

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Department of Disabled American Veterans (DAV), officials have a Sioux Falls Veterans Hospital was on lockdown early Friday afternoon. UPDATE: Police spokesman Sam Clemens said this was a mental health incident. No injuries were reported and no criminal activity took...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Family dispute leads to weekend stabbing

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — A stabbing in northeast Sioux Falls sent one man to the hospital Saturday morning. Officers were called to the 2100 block of East Russell Street at 5:38 a.m. for a man suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to the hospital with non...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Dell Rapids teen identified; severe weather ahead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, May 27. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A Sisseton man will spend time behind bars after pleading guilty to Domestic Violence Assault. A Browns Valley, Minnesota man will...
DELL RAPIDS, SD
amazingmadison.com

Man injured in Lake County rollover crash

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office responded to an injury crash in the southwest area of the county on Thursday night. Sheriff Tim Walburg said that just after 7:00 Thursday evening, the Sheriff’s Office responded to an injury crash on 450th Avenue near the intersection with 240th Street. 24-year-old Raymond Walker of Pensacola, Florida was driving north on 450th Avenue when he lost control of his vehicle and entered the east ditch. Walburg said that when trying to correct the vehicle to keep it on the roadway, Walker overcorrected and rolled into the west ditch and into a field. The Sheriff said that Walker was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. He said that the man was able to summon for help and was transported by ambulance to Madison Regional Health for his injuries. He was later transported by helicopter to a Sioux Falls hospital for serious injuries sustained in the rollover crash. Walburg said that speed was a factor in the crash, and Walker’s vehicle was a total loss and towed away from the scene.
LAKE COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Harrisburg parade band to play in D.C. this Memorial Day

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota students will be part of a Memorial Day parade in our nation’s capital Monday. Members of the Harrisburg High School band will be included in a parade band marching down Constitution Avenue in Washington, DC. Monday afternoon. KELOLAND Media group will be...
HARRISBURG, SD

