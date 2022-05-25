ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ada County, ID

Post-election audits taking place across Idaho

By Nicole Camarda
 4 days ago
Several post-election audits will take place over the next three days following a post-election audit draw by the Secretary of State’s Office, Tuesday.

The counties and precincts were selected by a random ball draw inside Lincoln Auditorium Tuesday evening. The counties were weighted proportionally to their population size after which precincts from within those counties were selected according to a press release.

The audit process starts Wednesday and teams have already been sent to certain counties and precincts across the state. According to Chief Deputy Secretary of State, Chad Houck Ada County, Idaho County and Payette County have started today.

Here are the counties and precincts included:

Ada County: Precincts 1410, 1416, 1601, 1612, 1702, 1814, 1903, 1919, and 2209.

Bannock County: Precincts Pocatello 001, Pocatello 003, Pocatello 011, Pocatello 013, Pocatello 19, Pocatello 21, Pocatello 37, Pocatello 42, Chubbuck 057, and Mink Creek 066.

Bonneville County: Precincts 13, 21, 50, 55, 56, and 59.

Idaho County: Precincts Cottonwood 2, Fenn, Greencreek, Grangeville 2, Grangeville 3, Grangeville 4, Kamiah, Keuterville, Slate Creek I, Stites, Whitebird, Slate Creek II, and Absentee.

Jerome County: All precincts

Kootenai County: Precincts 304, 317, 408, 409, and 513.

Madison County: Precincts Plano, Hibbard, Salem, Adams, Pioneer East, Porter Park, City Center, University, Poleline, Trejo, and 6th South.

Payette County: Precincts 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, and 10.

Earlier this year, Gov. Little signed SB 1274 into law, which directs the Secretary of State’s Office to hold post-election audits to certify Idaho’s secure election integrity.

