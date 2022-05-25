Park pavilion named after 2 DeLand natives who are dedicated to advocating for military veterans

The West/Friend Pavilion

DELAND, Fla. — The City of DeLand honored two citizens who have dedicated their lives to advocating for military veterans by naming a park pavilion after them.

Earlier this month, city commissioners approved naming a pavilion at Bill Dreggors Park after DeLand natives, Jim West and Dan Friend.

“Jim West and Dan Friend have done so much at and for Dreggors Park and the Museum that naming the pavilion in their honor is well deserved,” said DeLand Mayor Bob Apgar. “The pavilion likely would not have been built without the tenacity of Dan and Jim in urging the city that it was needed for events at the park.”

Friend was instrumental in raising funds for the pavilion and is one of the lead organizers of veterans events held annually in DeLand. He is also the military curator for the DeLand Memorial Hospital & Veterans Museum located at Bill Dreggors Park.

Jim West sold the bricks for the pathway to the pavilion and also maintains the flowers and plants at the pavilion.

During the dedication ceremony of the “The West/Friend Pavilion,” the City of DeLand Fire Department Honor Guard presented the colors and the U.S. Marine Corps League Detachment 1144 conducted a rifle salute in honor of the country’s fallen soldiers.

