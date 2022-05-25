Eiko Otake and Margaret Leng Tan Reflect on Art, Friendship, and Life

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. “It is about sharing culture and excellence,” Giambattista Valli says of his debut tabletop collection, over three years in the making. Such a timeline makes sense when you consider the Italian designer collaborated with artisans across Europe and North Africa, from the Viennese glassmaker Lobmeyr, to the Moroccan linen makers Atelier Houria Tazi, to the porcelain house Augarten Wien. There are water glasses painted with Valli-style roses, petal-shaped plates and objets in the shape of lemons and oysters. Recognizing his range of individual influences, Valli’s line, which is offered through Moda Operandi, is divided into two distinct categories: The first, Plein-Air, leans into the delicate floral and feminine aesthetic his house is known for. (“It’s about Marie Antoinette, the Impressionists, and French gardens, yet there’s an Italian side to it, too,” he says.) The second, Cairo Jaipur, is a brighter and bold selection that embraces ombre celadon greens and jewel tone yellows inspired by his travels.

RETAIL ・ 5 DAYS AGO