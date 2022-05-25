ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts' Kenny Moore: Not participating in OTAs

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Moore isn't participating during OTAs this week due to a contract dispute, Joel A. Erickson of...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Cardinals' Packy Naughton: Joining rotation Monday

The Cardinals plan to call up Naughton from Triple-A Memphis and have him start Monday's game against the Padres in St. Louis, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. St. Louis will have to move a player off the 26-man active roster to clear a spot for Naughton, who is poised to rejoin the big club after a week-and-a-half-long stint in the minors. Between his 13 outings in the majors and at Triple-A this season, Naughton hasn't pitched more than 3.1 innings, so he'll likely have a strict cap on his pitch count Monday. Whether he sticks in the rotation beyond Monday may hinge on the availability of Steven Matz (shoulder), who resumed throwing Sunday and could be ready to return from the 15-day injured list in the first week of June.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Fantasy Football Rankings 2022: Sleepers, breakouts, busts by analytics model that nailed Taylor's huge year

The Las Vegas Raiders' offense could look very different this season following the addition of longtime Packers receiver Davante Adams. Shipped to the Nevada desert after eight seasons in the frozen tundra of Green Bay, Adams will slide alongside Hunter Renfrow, but where should he be in your 2022 fantasy football rankings? Adams has wrangled over 110 receptions three of the last four seasons and posted 18 touchdowns in 2020. He'll now reel in passes from quarterback Derek Carr, who has just one season with more than 30 touchdown passes. Will Carr be one of the 2022 fantasy football sleepers, or will Adams be one of the 2022 fantasy football busts to fade on draft day? Before setting your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS Sports

Padres' MacKenzie Gore: No-decision in dominant performance

Gore didn't factor into the decision during Sunday's 4-2 win against Pittsburgh, allowing two hits and three walks with nine strikeouts in seven scoreless innings. Gore shut down the Pirates offense by throwing 66 of 93 pitches for strikes with a season-high nine strikeouts and an impressive 15 swinging strikes. Unfortunately for the 23-year-old, the bullpen let in two runs in the eighth to immediately spoil the rookie's excellent performance. Gore has now held opposing offenses to three runs or fewer in each of his seven starts while allowing just one run over his last 16 innings to lower his ERA to an impressive 1.71. He'll look to keep the momentum rolling against Milwaukee next weekend.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Fans 14 in fifth win

Alcantara (5-1) picked up the win in Saturday's 4-1 victory over Atlanta, allowing one run on four hits over eight innings. He struck out 14 without walking a batter. It was another dominant performance from the right-hander, who tied his career high with the 14 whiffs. Alcantara fired 73 of 108 pitches for strikes as he reeled off his fourth straight quality start and seventh of the season. The hot streak has left him with a dazzling 2.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 63:22 K:BB through an MLB-leading 67.2 innings.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Brian Anderson: Scratched from Saturday's lineup

Anderson was scratched from Saturday's lineup against Atlanta due to lower back spasms, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Anderson was slated to start in right field and bat fifth Saturday, but he's being evaluated for a lower back injury. Bryan De La Cruz will shift to right field while Willians Astudillo enters the lineup at second base. Anderson should tentatively be considered day-to-day.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Exits start with ankle injury

Woodruff was removed from Friday's start against the Cardinals with right ankle discomfort, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. The 28-year-old appeared to tweak his ankle while throwing his warmup pitches ahead of the bottom of the fifth inning, and he left the field after being looked at by the training staff. Woodruff allowed two runs on two hits with four strikeouts and one walk across four innings prior to his exit, and his availability going forward is now in question.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Marlins' Cody Poteet: Shut down with elbow injury

The Marlins placed Poteet on the 15-day injured list Sunday with a right elbow muscle injury, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Poteet entered the rotation May 21 as a replacement for the injured Jesus Luzardo (forearm), but he made just two starts before succumbing to an injury of his own. Miami has yet to name a replacement in the rotation for Poteet, but Edward Cabrera would be available on four days' rest to come up from Triple-A Jacksonville and slot in as the Marlins' new No. 5 starter.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Scratched from Sunday's lineup

Lewis was scratched from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros for undisclosed reasons. Lewis was slated to bat sixth as the designated hitter Sunday, but he was removed from the lineup without an explanation. It's unclear whether or not the 26-year-old is dealing with an injury, but it's a worrisome situation given he's only four games into his return from the knee surgery he underwent in June of 2021.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Giants' Joey Bart: Not starting Saturday

Bart will sit Saturday against Cincinnati, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Bart didn't have much of an edge in playing time over Curt Casali throughout the middle of May, and with Casali back from a concussion, there's no guarantee Bart will make more than half the starts going forward. Casali owns an .816 OPS in 19 games this season, while Bart has posted a .634 OPS over 30 contests.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Astros' Jake Meyers: Progresses to playing defense

Meyers (shoulder) played center field in an extended spring training game Saturday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Meyers has been playing in extended spring training games as the designated hitter for a week and a half, but Saturday's matchup marked the first time that he had played defense in West Palm Beach. It's not yet clear when the 25-year-old will be able to begin a rehab assignment, but he's made good progress recently.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Braves' Jesus Cruz: Gets call-up to Atlanta

Atlanta selected Cruz's contract from Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. After getting released by the Cardinals late in spring training, Cruz landed a minor-league deal with Atlanta on April 6 and was assigned to Gwinnett later that month. The 27-year-old right-hander emerged as one of the top arms out of the Gwinnett bullpen, accruing a 2.84 ERA, 0.74 WHIP and 20:1 K:BB in 12.2 innings. Atlanta will add him to the 26-man active roster as a replacement for lefty Tucker Davidson, who was optioned to Gwinnett in a corresponding move.
ATLANTA, GA

