Colts' Kenny Moore: Not participating in OTAs

The Las Vegas Raiders' offense could look very different this season following the addition of longtime Packers receiver Davante Adams. Shipped to the Nevada desert after eight seasons in the frozen tundra of Green Bay, Adams will slide alongside Hunter Renfrow, but where should he be in your 2022 fantasy football rankings? Adams has wrangled over 110 receptions three of the last four seasons and posted 18 touchdowns in 2020. He'll now reel in passes from quarterback Derek Carr, who has just one season with more than 30 touchdown passes. Will Carr be one of the 2022 fantasy football sleepers, or will Adams be one of the 2022 fantasy football busts to fade on draft day? Before setting your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

