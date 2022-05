HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) -- Pennsylvania's top election official said Wednesday that the margin between the top two candidates in last week's Republican primary for U.S. Senate is tight enough to trigger a statewide recount, dragging the outcome into June.The state's acting secretary of state, Leigh Chapman, said in a statement that the vote totals for the top two finishers — celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund CEO David McCormick — fall within the margin in state law for a mandatory recount.Oz, who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump, led McCormick by 902 votes, or 0.07...

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO