UEFA

Roma 1-0 Feyenoord: Nicolo Zaniolo's smart finish delivers Europa Conference League glory for Italians as win sees Jose Mourinho land his fifth European trophy... and the club's first since 1961

By Daniel Matthews
 4 days ago

Jose Mourinho seems to be bored of hearing about the Special One these days. But how better to describe a manager who reigns supreme in the inaugural ‘Cup of Jokes’?

That was how Roma’s squad viewed the Europa Conference League a year ago. By Wednesday night, however, no player or supporter in Tirana was treating this as a tin-pot, third-rate competition.

Not when European glory had eluded them since the 1961 Fairs Cup. That barren spell is over after Nicolo Zaniolo’s goal downed Feyenoord.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CPqak_0fq46PbZ00
AS Roma won the inaugural Europa Conference League with a 1-0 victory over Feyenoord
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xRJI7_0fq46PbZ00
Nicolo Zaniolo’s well-taken first-half goal was enough to down the Dutch side in Tirana
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FiNUA_0fq46PbZ00
Roma manager Jose Mourinho has now won all three of UEFA’s European competitions

MATCH FACTS

Roma: Rui Patricio, Smalling, Ibanez, Mancini, Cristante, Karsdorp (Vina 89), Mkhitaryan (Oliveira 17), Pellegrini, Zalewski (Spinazzola 67), Zaniolo (Veretout 67), Abraham (Shomurodov 89)

Subs not used: Perez, Maitland-Niles, Kumbulla, Bove, Afena-Gyan, Fuzato, El Shaarawy

Goals: Zaniolo 32

Bookings: Rui Patricio, Zalewski, Pellegrini, Spinazzola

Feyenoord: Bijlow, Geertruida, Trauner (Pedersen 74), Senesi, Malacia (Jahanbakhsh 89), Aursnes, Kokcu (Walemark 88), Nelson (Linssen 74), Til (Toornstra 59), Sinisterra, Dessers

Subs not used: Hendrix, Sandler, Cojocaru,Marciano, Hendriks, Jansen, Hall

Bookings: Trauner

Referee: Istvan Kovacs

It means Mourinho is the first manager to win a European competition with four different clubs. His record in major continental finals remains perfect: played five, won five. Mourinho reminded everyone of that – holding up four fingers and a thumb – as he was mobbed at full-time.

And make no mistake, this was a vintage Jose performance - embodied by Chris Smalling who was immense as Roma held firm in Albania.

Tammy Abraham had a quieter evening but a brilliant debut season ends with another European medal to add to last year’s Champions League title.

‘We knew how much it was going to mean to everyone in Rome,’ Smalling said.

‘We knew we had to give everything… we knew we had to win.’

Feyenoord, whose side included on-loan Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson, took charge during a frantic opening.

All that was lacking? A chance. At either end. Abraham and Cyriel Dessers were vying for the golden boot but neither had a sniff. No one did, really, until Zaniolo peeled into space, cushioned Gianluca Mancini’s diagonal pass and chipped the ball over Justin Bijlow.

It was brilliantly taken – no wonder the Roma bench emptied.Mourinho tried to temper the celebrations, for once.

And with good reason. Back came Feyenoord. Orkun Kokcu’s shot was spilled by Rui Patricio before they struck the woodwork twice in no time. Mancini turned a cross against his own post.

Then Rui Patricio pushed Tyrell Malacia’s shot on to frame of the goal.Soon, however, Abraham was through.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KObl1_0fq46PbZ00
Chris Smalling was superb in central defence as the Italians kept a trophy-winning clean sheet
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WCBWy_0fq46PbZ00
Rui Patricio was also forced into a number of good saves as Feyenoord pressed for a leveller 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45hsv0_0fq46PbZ00
Mourinho also has won five of his five finals in Europe, a point he made known post-match 

He appeared to be pulled back by Marcos Senesi – it looked an obvious red to all except the referee and VAR. Fortunately for Roma, it mattered little.

‘One thing I said when I came here… I want to win a trophy in my first season. I’ve achieved that,’ Abraham said.

‘I love (the fans), from day one it’s been the best. We’re champions, I’m happy to be part of the team. Now it’s time to party.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pmbof_0fq46PbZ00
The full-time whistle triggered jubilant scenes from the Roma players celebrating their win 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06xWQz_0fq46PbZ00
It is AS Roma's first trophy in European competition since the 1961 Fairs Cup, 61 years ago 

Re-live all the action with Sportsmail's Kieran Jackson here:

19:28

Here's why tonight matters so much for Roma...

'Zero tituli' was the phrase Jose Mourinho used as a stick to beat Inter Milan's trophy-less rivals with during his glittering spell at the San Siro. But on Wednesday night it risks becoming a boomerang.

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

