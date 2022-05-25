ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collierville, TN

Two new Chick-fil-A locations in Collierville? Town official says it's in the works

By Dima Amro, Memphis Commercial Appeal
 4 days ago

Chick-fil-A is looking to serve its famous chicken at two new Collierville locations.

Collierville residents could see two new Chick-fil-A locations as the Atlanta-based restaurant is working with the town to open locations near Bray Station Road at Poplar Avenue and Wolf River Boulevard at Houston Levee Road, according to the application submitted to the town.

Town Planner Jaime Groce said Chick-fil-A wants to add the two new stores but he does not know what will happen to the existing restaurant at 1036 W. Poplar Ave.

Chick-fil-A Collierville representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

Groce said the restaurant filed a variance case last week for each location regarding parking, which will go before the board of zoning appeals in June.

He said the restaurant design professionals have met during town staff meetings over the past few months to discuss the possible relocations.

According to the application, the Houston Levee Road location will span 4,987 square feet with about 80 parking spaces, while the whole site sits on about 1.92 acres. The Bray Station restaurant will cover 4,947 square feet with about 60 parking spaces on 2 acres.

Each location will include 90 seats inside, according to the application.

Dima Amro covers the suburbs for The Commercial Appeal and can be reached at Dima.Amro@commercialappeal.com or on Twitter @AmroDima.

