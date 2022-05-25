ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loomis, WA

Standoff with suspect in Loomis halted this morning without suspect being detained

By NCWLIFE
ncwlife.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA standoff with a man wanted on a felony warrant that began Tuesday afternoon outside Loomis was ended by law enforcement late this morning without the suspect being arrested. The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office said the standoff began about 3:44 p.m. in...

www.ncwlife.com

Comments / 0

Related
KREM2

Court documents reveal chilling details in Moses Lake woman's murder

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — WARNING: This story includes graphic details of assault, rape and murder from court documents. Reader discretion is advised. After fighting extradition for more than two months, the man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, a mother of three young children, faced a Grant County judge Friday.
KXLY

Accused murderer of Moses Lake woman back in Grant County

EPHRATA, Wash. — The man accused of murdering a Moses Lake woman was transported to the Grant County Jail from Umatilla County Jail in Oregon. The suspect, 28-year-old Juan Gastelum, is being held on second-degree murder and second-degree rape charges in the death of Yanira Cedillos of Moses Lake.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Loomis, WA
Okanogan County, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Chelan, WA
County
Okanogan County, WA
kpq.com

Gunshot Leads to Hours Long Standoff in Okanogan County

A SWAT team from Chelan and Douglas counties – the East Cascades Swat Team – is back home after assisting with a standoff Tuesday night in the rural Okanogan County town of Loomis. Okanogan County deputies heard a gunshot when they approached a man at a travel trailer,...
OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA
Nationwide Report

2 people injured after a 6-vehicle pile-up in Moses Lake (Moses Lake, WA)

On Thursday night, two people suffered injuries following a multi-vehicle wreck in Moses Lake. As per the initial information, the six-vehicle pile-up was reported at 6:24 p.m. on WA-17 and E Wheeler Rd in Grant County. The preliminary investigation showed that a Moses Lake man driving a pickup truck and trailer was traveling northbound on SR-17 with five other drivers stopped at the intersection.
MOSES LAKE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Armored Vehicles#Travel Trailer#Okanogan County Sheriff#The East Cascades Swat
KIRO 7 Seattle

WA investigating 4 dead wolves found in Stevens County

SPOKANE, Wash. — A poaching investigation has been launched after two Stevens County deputies stumbled upon four dead wolves in northeast Washington while on snowmobile patrol near the Canadian border on Feb. 8, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said. Some environmental groups contend the animals were poisoned,...
STEVENS COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
kpq.com

East Wenatchee Man Arrested After Investigators Find Huge Cache of Stolen Property

An East Wenatchee man is in custody after the discovery of what law enforcement is calling one of the biggest caches of stolen property ever found in the region Friday. Columbia River Drug Task Force Commander Chris Foreman said the suspect allegedly had stolen equipment, building materials and appliances from construction sites across Chelan, Douglas, Grant and Franklin counties.
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Second Person Now Dead from Weekend Okanogan County Crash

A second person is now dead from a head-on crash in Okanogan County just north of Riverside. Gabbriella Garcia Harrison of Loomis, the 28-year-old driver of a car traveling south on U.S. 97 that crossed the center line and hit an oncoming pickup truck Friday evening, is now dead from her injuries.
kpq.com

Deadly Crash On Highway 97 Under Investigation

A fatal crash occurred Friday afternoon at 2:32 p.m. about three miles north of Riverside, on Highway 97 in Okanogan County. A two car crash sent two people to the hospital, and left one person dead. Thirty eight year old Gabbriella Garcia Harrison lost control of her 2014 Chevrolet Camaro...
OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA
ncwlife.com

NCWLIFE Evening News May 27th, 2022

Good evening, and welcome to the NCWLIFE Evening News. I’m Grant Olson. Before we get to tonight’s top stories, let’s take a quick look outside our weather window. Now, A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, The carjacking suspect arrested Thursday in a shed outside Moses Lake has been identified. The man accused of killing 30-year-old Yanira Cedillos of Moses Lake has been extradited from Oregon and is now lodged in the Grant County Jail. The Wenatchee Valley’s largest health system says a judge must throw out the lawsuit brought by 92 current and former employees, who argue its requirement for a COVID-19 vaccination is discriminatory and The Grant County Health District announced today that avian influenza has been detected in a wild flock of snow geese there.
WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

Confluence Health urges dismissal of former workers’ vaccination lawsuit

WATERVILLE — The Wenatchee Valley’s largest health system says a judge must throw out the lawsuit brought by 92 current and former employees, who argue its requirement for a COVID-19 vaccination is discriminatory. Confluence Health this week filed a response motion in Douglas County Superior Court, about eight...
WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

An excruciating goodbye: After weeks of wondering, waiting and searching, Yanira Cedillos has finally been laid to rest

QUINCY - Yanira Cedillos was physically reunited with family and friends for the first time since her tragic disappearance in March this week. Unfortunately, that reunion was under incredibly somber circumstances after she was allegedly murdered by an ex-lover on the night of her 30th birthday. It was weeks before Yanira’s body was finally found; she was located in Walla Walla County on May 12.
QUINCY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy