Standoff with suspect in Loomis halted this morning without suspect being detained

Good evening, and welcome to the NCWLIFE Evening News. I’m Grant Olson. Before we get to tonight’s top stories, let’s take a quick look outside our weather window. Now, A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, The carjacking suspect arrested Thursday in a shed outside Moses Lake has been identified. The man accused of killing 30-year-old Yanira Cedillos of Moses Lake has been extradited from Oregon and is now lodged in the Grant County Jail. The Wenatchee Valley’s largest health system says a judge must throw out the lawsuit brought by 92 current and former employees, who argue its requirement for a COVID-19 vaccination is discriminatory and The Grant County Health District announced today that avian influenza has been detected in a wild flock of snow geese there.

WENATCHEE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO