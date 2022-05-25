ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TX

Shelby County house fire

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
KTRE
 4 days ago

A storm system that blew through the area late Tuesday and early Wednesday morning caused damage all over East Texas....

www.ktre.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTRE

Jefferson train derailment

On Sunday, the chief of the Timpson Volunteer Fire Department managed to save his wife, children, and pets from the fire that destroyed his home. A storm system that blew through the area late Tuesday and early Wednesday morning caused damage all over East Texas. East Texas native, longtime educator...
JEFFERSON, TX
KATC News

LPD Investigate Saturday Morning Shooting, one dead

Lafayette Police responded to the 200 block of Guidry Street on May 28, 2022, around 11:34a.m., to conducted a welfare check at a residence. During that time, officers found a 43 year old male dead inside of his residence. Preliminary investigation revealed the male victim was involved in a domestic altercation with his live in girlfriend in the early morning hours. During the altercation, the suspect pulled a pistol and shot the victim. The suspect fled the residence in the victim’s vehicle and later turned herself into authorities in Longview, Texas.
LAFAYETTE, LA
East Texas News

Polk County Sting operation reveals offenders - Selling tobacco to minors

The Coalition Inc. has partnered with the Polk County Sheriff’s Department in an effort to prevent and reduce the harmful use of tobacco products in rural areas like East Texas, where tobacco-related health problems are more prevalent. The Polk County Sheriff’s Department targeted area businesses that sell tobacco. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Shelby County, TX
Government
County
Shelby County, TX
County
San Augustine County, TX
KLTV

Prolonged construction causes distress to Tyler neighborhood residents

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - About 10 neighbors began meeting after not receiving results after damage was done to their property due to prolonged road construction. Veronica Hernandez has led the group meetings. While she does not live in the area, she has relatives in the neighborhood and travels to the area every week.
TYLER, TX
foxsportstexarkana.com

I-30 resurfacing near New Boston continues

TEXARKANA — The Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) says they are continuing to resurface Interstate 30 (I-30) near U.S.-82 eastbound near New Boston. The work limits traffic to one lane. Throughout the rest of Bowie County, there is a ramp rehabilitation on I-30 at the 207 exit/Spur 594. The...
NEW BOSTON, TX
News Channel 25

Uvalde gun store had a history of selling ammunition to smugglers

UVALDE, Texas — District 19 Texas State Senator, Roland Gutierrez, told the New York Times, that law enforcement informed him Oasis Outback is where the Uvalde killer bought the guns that would kill 19 4th graders and two teachers. The store has had a history of selling ammunition to...
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Texas#House Fire#Kltv Digital Media
KTRE

US 59 north of Lufkin shut down following 18-wheeler crash

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - All lanes of U.S. 59 just north of Loop 287 in Lufkin are blocked by an 18-wheeler crash Friday morning. The crash involves a lost load of lumber. A medical helicopter has landed in the area. According to TxDOT, one southbound lane will be open...
LUFKIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS DFW

North Texas police officers head to Uvalde to help

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Several North Texas law enforcement personnel traveled down to Uvalde after the police department requested state-wide assistance to provide relief for their officers. Fort Worth sent 12 members of its department to help out, including Lt. Chris Daniels."They experienced an absolutely tragedy, I don't know any other way that you can explain that," said Daniels. The team got on the ground in Uvalde Friday evening. "You can definitely tell that emotions are high. A lot of people, they are upset, obviously, about what has happened," added Daniels. It didn't take long for the team to get to work as they...
UVALDE, TX
The Tyler Loop

Where are Tyler’s most frequent DWIs?

When 476 Tyler Legacy High School seniors celebrated their accomplishments last week, one classmate couldn’t walk across the stage for her diploma or share the excitement about starting a new chapter in their lives. Senior Lilly Thornburgh’s future ended in January when she died in a car crash involving...
CBS19

OFFICIALS: East Texas man arrested for tampering with evidence; missing person's truck located, unidentified body found in hand-dug grave

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above was published in May 2019 regarding missing persons cases in East Texas. An East Texas man has been arrested in connection with a missing persons case. According to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, on Thursday, officials received information concerning a...
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Bicyclist arrested, results in game room being shut down

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department says a chain of events that occurred on Wednesday night began with a man riding a bicycle and ended with a game room being shut down. According to a press release, deputies noticed 44-year-old Dan Tinsley, of Buna, riding a bike on Highway 96 in Buna and they knew that he was named in an active arrest warrant.
CBS San Francisco

Pittsburg church community devastated after early morning fire guts sanctuary

PITTSBURG (CBS SF) -- An early morning 2-alarm fire erupted inside Pittsburg's Pentecostals of the Bay Area church Friday leading to a partial collapse of the building.The fire was first reported at about 2:45 a.m.  and arriving firefighters found the blaze well established in an auditorium style building.The roof fell in and the building partially collapsed, forcing firefighters to take up defensive positions.Contra Costa Fire Protection District Capt. George said the fire sent burning embers into the sky, but no other structures were damaged. Cooler temperatures on Friday morning probably helped keep the fire from spreading to other buildings."We've been...

Comments / 0

Community Policy