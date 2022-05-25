ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno and Visalia voters, here is useful information for the June primary election

By Donna Mekeel
What’s on your primary election ballot? You might be surprised.

California’s June 7 primary election is your opportunity to help choose candidates who will be in the general election this fall. Voting counts and, based on the primary’s results, the top two winners in each contest will be on the Nov. 8 ballot. By now, all registered voters should have received ballots in the mail, and voting by mail is already happening.

The state and county keep you informed about the election with three separate mailings:

▪ The official voter information guide, from the Secretary of State, with details for statewide offices that appear on every Californian’s ballot: that is, U.S. Senate, and California offices of governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, controller, treasurer, attorney general, insurance commissioner, Board of Equalization, and the superintendent of public instruction.

▪ A separate official information guide from the county registrar with information on local offices and any state Assembly and state Senate contests that involve your county: This mailing includes a sample ballot of candidates and issues that may be on the ballot for your specific address.

▪ The actual ballot, with return envelope: Voters have the option to return their ballot by mail, at a secure drop box, or in person. Remember to sign the envelop before you seal it.

Be prepared for some unusual circumstances in this year’s election.

Two separate contests for U.S. Senate

Yes, there are two opportunities to vote for candidates for senator:

▪ The regular election of candidates for the full 6-year term of office, beginning on Jan. 3, 2023.

▪ Special vacancy election for the remainder of the term ending on Jan. 3, 2023.

The first is the regular primary election. The top two vote-getters advance to the November ballot.

The second is to fill the seat vacated by Kamala Harris when she became vice president. At that time, as provided by law, the governor appointed Alex Padilla to temporarily fill that seat until the next election. Now Padilla and several other candidates are on the ballot to serve the remainder of the term, which will be only two months.

Note that several candidates are running in both contests. This gives you a chance to legally vote twice for the same person. Or you may select different candidates for the regular election and special vacancy election — it is the voter’s choice.

New district boundaries

This election is your first opportunity to vote in newly drawn districts, triggered by the 2020 Census, at every level of government. Candidates who prevail in this primary, and then win in November, will represent these new districts.

Two separate contests for U.S. Congress

The new boundaries apply in all races — with one exception: California’s 22nd Congressional District seat, vacated by Devin Nunes. For voters in this district, the April 5 special election began the process to fill this vacancy. The top two won places on the June 7 ballot in the old District 22. The winner will serve for the remaining months in that term until Jan. 3.

Also, each of these voters is being asked to select someone to serve the next full two-year term, Jan. 3, 2023 to Jan. 3, 2025. In this case, the top two finishers will advance to the November election.

To learn more

Find more information at voterguide.sos.ca.gov. Also, check out VotersEdge.org. This free, nonpartisan online guide is a joint project of the League of Women Voters of California and Maplight.

Your vote counts! Be ready to participate!

Donna Mekeel is president of the League of Women Voters of Tulare County; lwvtulareco@gmail.com.

Comments / 2

Donna Mekeel is president of the League of Women Voters of Tulare County; lwvtulareco@gmail.com.

