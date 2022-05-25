ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania officials looking for ‘heavy set, unkept’ man who masturbated at state park

By John Lynch
 4 days ago

Officials say they are looking for a man who exposed himself and masturbated at a park visitor.

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is investigating an Indecent Exposure incident that occurred on 05/20/2022 at Shawnee State Park

The man is described as a man in his 50s, heavy-set, unkempt, and wearing a tan fishing hat.

The suspect was driving the pictured dark gray or black Ford Ranger pickup truck and fled the area.  Officials say the vehicle turned left onto US Route 96, then right onto Skip Back Road.

Any person with information on this incident is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107  All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward

