Hyundai recalling 239K vehicles over exploding seat belt parts risk

Hyundai has recalled 239,000 vehicles nationwide out of concern that certain seat belt pretensioners could explode and send metal fragments throughout the vehicle.

The recall affects certain 2019-2022 Accents, 2021-2023 Elantras and 2021-2022 Elantra hybrids, according to a safety recall report.

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA) said in the recall report, which affects driver’s and front passenger’s seat belt pretensioners, that occupants could be injured if the explosions send metal fragments throughout the vehicle.

The NHTSA said it notified Hyundai in September that an occupant of a 2021 Hyundai Elantra allegedly suffered a leg injury after the driver’s side seat belt pretensioner exploded. The company has since been made aware of two similar incidents, one in the U.S. and the other in Singapore.

Owners can bring their vehicles to dealerships for free to attach a cap to the pretensioners, which lock the seatbelt in place during a crash. Hyundai will notify owners via mail by July 15, the NHTSA said. The company is still investigating the root cause of the issue.

The NHTSA said owners who had brought in their vehicles for four previous recalls will need to service their cars again.