ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Hyundai recalling 239K vehicles over exploding seat belt parts risk

By Zach Schonfeld
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=023JNL_0fq426J500
Tweet

Hyundai has recalled 239,000 vehicles nationwide out of concern that certain seat belt pretensioners could explode and send metal fragments throughout the vehicle.

The recall affects certain 2019-2022 Accents, 2021-2023 Elantras and 2021-2022 Elantra hybrids, according to a safety recall report.

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA) said in the recall report, which affects driver’s and front passenger’s seat belt pretensioners, that occupants could be injured if the explosions send metal fragments throughout the vehicle.

The NHTSA said it notified Hyundai in September that an occupant of a 2021 Hyundai Elantra allegedly suffered a leg injury after the driver’s side seat belt pretensioner exploded. The company has since been made aware of two similar incidents, one in the U.S. and the other in Singapore.

Owners can bring their vehicles to dealerships for free to attach a cap to the pretensioners, which lock the seatbelt in place during a crash. Hyundai will notify owners via mail by July 15, the NHTSA said. The company is still investigating the root cause of the issue.

The NHTSA said owners who had brought in their vehicles for four previous recalls will need to service their cars again.

Comments / 0

Related
Road & Track

These Vehicles Are Dead for 2022

Last year brought the end to more than 20 vehicles. With 2021 coming to a close, we've gathered the vehicles that won't live to see the 2022 model year. Some, like the Volvo V60 and V90 wagons, will see parts of themselves live on. And arguably the best version of Hyundai's Veloster will continue. Others, like the Volkswagen Passat and Honda Clarity, are gone for good. Read on to see the cars that are meeting their maker come 2022.
CARS
CBS DFW

Ford issues 3 recalls including one for engine fire risk

DETROIT (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Ford is asking the owners of some 350,000 vehicles to take them to dealers for repairs involving three separate recalls, including one advising to park outdoors because of an engine fire risk.Ford says in government documents posted May 19 that it doesn't know what's causing fires in some 2021 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs.But the company says fires can happen even while the engines are off. Ford has reports of 16 fires under the hood, 14 in rental company vehicles. One person was burned. It's recommending that the SUVs be parked outdoors and away from buildings....
DETROIT, TX
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Worst Used Car Brand in America

Prices for both new and used vehicles are rising at an alarming rate. In fact, car prices are some of the fastest rising components of the consumer price index. Those who own cars that are reliable may postpone their new car purchase, but those who own less reliable brands may not. And the worst used […]
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hyundai Cars#Vehicles#Explosions#Seat Belt#Elantra#Nhtsa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Singapore
Motorious

There Are 4000 Vehicles Hidden On This Property

Including ones you have dreamed of owning, before they were left to rot. Classic cars can be some of the most elusive vehicles to find in good condition across the United States. Sure we all have a neighbor who parks his beat-up old '80s sports car, muscle car, or personal luxury vehicle in his front yard but think about how many times you've seen one in good shape. Typically this is due to moisture in the air creating rust and general neglect by the owners, which seems to have been the case for this collection of vintage vehicles. Now being relocated to new, hopefully, more caring homes due to a recent death in the owner's family, this massive gathering of some of the world's most iconic cars is ready to see the light again.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

This Is What A Cadillac-Made Corvette Z06 Would Look Like

It's been a while since Cadillac had a horse in the two-door sports car race. There was the CTS-V Coupe a while back, but that car is long since dead. Before that, we had the luxury GT car that was the Cadillac XLR. While Cadillac has shifted its focus to high-powered sports saloons like the CT5-V Blackwing, Chevrolet has continued to carry the torch for two-door GM goodness.
CARS
Fox News

These 5 used cars' trade-in values are skyrocketing

The stock market has been having a rough patch lately, but many Americans may have appreciating assets they're not aware of. Not in their bank or brokerage account, but in the driveway. A new survey from Cars.com found that the trade-in values for used cars and trucks from 2018-2021 remain...
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford Thunderbird To Return As Corvette-Fighting Sportscar

At the 1954 Detroit Auto Show, Ford lifted the lid on a two-seater convertible that, to this day, is much loved by enthusiasts and collectors alike. Introduced as the Thunderbird, the gorgeous styling and V8 powertrains brought many into Dearborn's fold and, interestingly, the Blue Oval's offering outsold the Corvette of the day by thousands.
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Hottest Selling Car in America

The car industry in America is a mess. A shortage of the chips used in car electronics and navigation systems has shuttered assembly lines, hurt dealers, and undermined manufacturer earnings. Because of the shortage, some cars are flying off dealer lots, and the hottest-selling car in America is the Honda CR-V. Car prices, both new […]
GAS PRICE
FOXBusiness

Ford could fine dealers $25,000 for selling F-150 Lightning 'mannequins' too soon

Ford is hoping its dealers sell a lot of the electric F-150 Lightning pickups that are on the way to their showrooms now, but not all of them. The automaker has set up a special program that gives stores that opt in early access to F-150 Lightning demo trucks, or "mannequins" as they are referred to in the business, to use for test drives and to help promote the milestone model.
BUYING CARS
torquenews.com

Toyota Wants To "Remanufacture" Its Used Cars and Control Its 1st Three Life Cycles

A Toyota factory in the UK recently launched a new initiative to recycle used models in an effort to re-use resources. The used vehicle market is booming with record-high prices for low-end cars, trade-in values sometimes more than your MSRP, and non-existent price negotiating. Automakers are in dire need to make sure that people buy their car instead of going used. For instance, in 2016, a used 2012 Toyota Prius with pretty low mileage would go for about 15k on the high end. Today that same Prius is worth well over 10k when in fact it should only cost about 5-6k.
CARS
The Hill

The Hill

575K+
Followers
70K+
Post
433M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy