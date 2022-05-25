WATCH: Johnny Depp claims credit for Amber Heard's breakout Aquaman role

Related
Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez: Amber Heard's 'friends don't show up for her'
Lawyers representing celebrity exes Amber Heard and Johnny Depp in their defamation suits against each other met with the jury one last time on Friday before the jurors began deliberations.
Attorneys issue final pleas in closing arguments: Johnny Depp v Amber Heard
The seven jurors and two alternates in Johnny Depp's defamation trial against Amber Heard began listening to closing arguments from the celebrities' attorneys Friday morning.
Here are the deliberation questions in the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial
Jurors in the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial deliberated for roughly two hours Friday afternoon. They will return to the courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on Tuesday.
WATCH: Johnny Depp makes surprise appearance at Jeff Beck concert in England
Just days after closing arguments in his highly publicized defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp surprised music fans at a Jeff Beck concert in England.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'Let’s get this done': Border agents took matters into their own hands to stop Texas school killer hiding in closet
Federal agents ignored orders from local police and went after the shooter who killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday, according to reports Friday.
Uvalde shooting suspect’s grandmother ‘may never be able to talk again’: Family
The Uvalde school shooting suspect’s grandmother was upgraded to “fair condition” on Sunday afternoon, but a relative reported that “she may never be able to talk again.”
Obama reconnects with boy from viral 'hair like mine' photo 13 years later
Former President Barack Obama caught up with a young man with whom he had a famously touching encounter at the White House 13 years ago to congratulate him on graduating high school.
Uvalde official has 'no idea' where school police officer was at time of shooting
Uvalde County Commissioner Ronald Garza said Sunday he has "no idea" where the school district police officer for Robb Elementary School was at the time of the tragic shooting in Texas.
RELATED PEOPLE
Legally armed woman shoots and kills gunman firing into crowded party: Police
A legally armed West Virginia woman shot and killed a gunman Wednesday after he began firing an AR-15-style rifle into a crowded party.
Fundraiser for children left without parents after Uvalde shooting tops $2.5M
A GoFundMe page has raised more than $2.5 million for four children who are now without parents following the Uvalde, Texas, elementary school shooting.
Barr says Durham uncovered 'seditious' activity
Former Attorney General William Barr said he believes special counsel John Durham is uncovering "seditious" activity.
Uvalde nixes plans for swearing in police chief faulted for school shooting response
The police official facing criticism for a botched law enforcement response to the deadly elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, won't be sworn into his new position as originally planned this week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pelosi's husband arrested for DUI
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-CA) husband, Paul Pelosi, was arrested late Saturday night for driving under the influence.
Biden not yet 'negotiating' with GOP despite calls for immediate gun control reform
President Joe Biden said he has yet to hold serious talks with Republican lawmakers about a gun control bill, despite calling on Congress to pass legislation immediately in the wake of the Buffalo and Ulvade mass shootings.
Trump and GOP allies set to bash Cheney in her own Wyoming political backyard
Former President Donald Trump is gearing up to hold a rally with a slew of his GOP congressional allies in an effort to oust one of his most high-profile Republican critics, Rep. Liz Cheney, in Casper, Wyoming, on Saturday.
Trump allies step up efforts to oust Cheney
CASPER, Wyoming — Former President Donald Trump’s congressional allies have ramped up their efforts to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), with multiple high-profile conservatives traveling to her home state in an effort to boost her primary opponent Harriet Hageman over the weekend.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Meteor shower expected Memorial Day evening
A comet first spotted over 90 years ago will result in a meteor shower on Tuesday at about 1 a.m. EDT.
'Nineteen children died! That’s on your hands!': Cruz heckled at sushi restaurant
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) was heckled for his stance on gun rights following his Friday speech at the National Rifle Association's 2022 Annual Leadership Forum.
Woman who smashed flight attendant’s teeth gets 15 months in prison
An unruly passenger who practically knocked two teeth out of a Southwest Airlines flight attendant's mouth last year was sentenced to 15 months behind bars, law enforcement officials confirmed Friday.
Both sides accuse each other of magic tricks in Sussmann closing arguments
Both sides gave their closing arguments in the false statements trial of Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann on Friday, with each accusing the other of using “magic tricks” to try to sway the jury.
WashingtonExaminer
Washington, DC
209K+
Followers
65K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT
News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Governmenthttps://www.washingtonexaminer.com
Comments / 0