ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX59

Police: Woman was high on pot, going 95 mph before Seymour crash that injured teen passengers

By Matt Adams
FOX59
FOX59
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D2H60_0fq40aZw00

SEYMOUR, Ind. — A 20-year-old driver has been charged in connection with a crash that injured three teenage passengers in Jackson County.

On March 15, 2022, Dakota S. Mott was driving a 2012 Hyundai when she crashed in the 6600 block of North County Road 760 East near Seymour.

1 dead after motorcycle crashes into semi-trailer in Plainfield

The crash ejected Mott’s three teenage passengers: Isaiah Bogard, 15; Kathryn Roy, 17; and Zackery Stout, 18. All three suffered serious injuries.

Toxicology tests showed Mott was operating under the influence of THC (marijuana) at the time of the crash. Further examination from the car’s crash data recorder showed the vehicle was traveling in excess of 95 mph.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office has charged Mott with operating while intoxicated resulting in serious bodily injury and reckless driving resulting in serious bodily injury.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 28

Guest
4d ago

Marijuana stays in your system for 30 days so they don’t know if she was high when she crashed. Stupidity caused this and excessive speed not marijuana! Stop with the lies!

Reply
13
Believe You Me
4d ago

If being "High" had anything to do with it she would have been going more like 20 Mph.

Reply(1)
26
Msrubya Randolph
4d ago

Yea right she had more then some weed,please,save the lies for your mama

Reply
15
Related
FOX59

Car crashes into home on northwest side, injures woman inside

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were taken to the hospital after a car hit a home on the northwest side overnight Monday. According to police, around 2:05 a.m., a driver was headed south on New Augusta Road when they went through a fence and hit a house on W. 79th where the two streets intersect. The […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Woman killed in Cass County crash

CASS COUNTY, Ind. — A 53-year-old woman died in a Friday afternoon crash in Cass County. According to Indiana State Police, the two-vehicle crash happened around 1:55 p.m. on U.S. 35 at Cass County Road 475 North. Forty-eight-year-old Curtis Burke was driving a 2002 Oldsmobile Alero southbound on U.S. 35 when he tried to turn […]
CASS COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana man killed in Ripley County crash

RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A single vehicle crash killed a 19-year-old man early Sunday morning, according to Indiana State Police. Landon Turner, 19, from Osgood was traveling northbound on Michigan Road near County Road 525 North. He was driving at 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning in a Black 2016 Dodge truck when his truck went off the east side of the road before striking a guardrail and embankment, police say.
FOX59

UPDATE: Teen dies following southwest side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened at Arborwood at Mann Road Apartments early Memorial Day. Indianapolis police were called to the 6700 block of Twig Place on a report of a person shot. They located a 17-year-old male victim with gunshot wounds. He was transported in critical condition and later […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Traffic Accident#Hyundai#Fox 59
casscountyonline.com

Crash injures three and diverts traffic; cats missing in area

Last Updated on May 27, 2022 by Cass County Sheriff’s Department. On Friday, May 27, 2022 at approximately 8:44 a.m., Cass County Central Dispatch was notified of a two-vehicle crash at the Tyson interchange of US 24/35 and State Road 25. Several deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. Units from the Indiana State Police, Cass County Fire District #1, Cass County Emergency Medical Services and the Cass County/Logansport Animal Control Officer also responded to the crash. Initial scene assessment found a van and an SUV collided.
CASS COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Two cousins arrested in Noblesville drive-by shooting that hit homes, car

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Police in Noblesville arrested two cousins after a drive-by shooting in a neighborhood just south of the city’s downtown. Anthony Sanchez, 23, and Jesus Sanchez, 42, were booked in to the Hamilton County Jail Thursday evening on a preliminary charge of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon. Anthony Sanchez is also facing […]
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Local News Digital

Franklin man arrested for theft from Seymour Home Depot

SEYMOUR, Ind. – A Franklin man was taken into custody after thousands of dollars of electrical wire were stolen from a Seymour-area Home Depot. Detectives arrested Evan Marcus Patton, 31, of Franklin, for felony theft. On May 23, Seymour Police Department investigators received information from Home Depot that a...
SEYMOUR, IN
WLKY.com

LMPD: Man killed in fiery crash on Preston Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One man is dead after a single car crash in the south of Louisville, according to Louisville Metro Police. It happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Preston Highway and Maple Spring Drive. According to LMPD, the driver was traveling northbound on Preston...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WISH-TV

IMPD arrest man for attempted murder during road rage

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 22-year-old man was arrested for attempted murder after a shooting that took place Friday night during a road rage incident. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers received reports of a person shot around 10:30 p.m. in the area of West 10th Street & N. Country Club Road.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

1 killed in motorcycle crash in Fountain Square

INDIANAPOLIS – A man has died after a motorcycle crash late Friday night on Indy’s southeast side in Fountain Square. IMPD officers were called to the 2100 block of Fletcher Avenue near the intersection of Harlan Street and Fletcher Avenue just after 11:45 p.m. According to IMPD, the man was traveling southbound on Harlan Street […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Silver Alert Canceled: 14-year-old girl found from Columbus

UPDATE — The Silver Alert issued on Asa Watts has been cancelled as of May 29th, 2022. For more information on this cancellation, please contact the Columbus Police Department at 812-376-2600 or 911. COLUMBUS, Ind. — Columbus PD are investigating the disappearance of 14-year-old Asa Watts. Watts is...
COLUMBUS, IN
FOX59

Silver Alert issued for 12-year-old missing from Cass County

WALTON, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old missing out of Cass County. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Department, Joseph Juday is described as being a white male, 5 foot tall and weighing 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Juday was last seen wearing a black hoodie, […]
CASS COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Woman dies after re-entering apartment during fire

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after a woman died in an apartment fire Sunday morning. The Indianapolis Fire Department said crews responded to the 900 block of North Pennsylvania Street just after 5 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they found a six-story apartment structure with heavy smoke on the 4th floor. Shortly after crews […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Muncie woman, 85, killed in 3-vehicle crash

ALBANY, Ind. – An 85-year-old Muncie woman died following a crash in Albany. The Delaware County Coroner’s office identified the victim as Marilyn Pittenger. According to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, the three-vehicle crash was reported around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday. It happened on Indiana 67 near the entrance to the Albany Golf Club. The sheriff’s […]
MUNCIE, IN
FOX59

FOX59

27K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy